Video: Russell Westbrook Goes Off On Clippers’ Kris Dunn During Kings Win

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook exchanged a heated moment with LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn during the Kings' 118-109 win.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) gestures after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) gestures after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings pulled off an upset win over the Los Angeles Clippers last night, emerging as 118-109 winners over a surging Clippers team that had won four straight. Former Clipper Russell Westbrook played a crucial role in the Kings’ win, putting up 12 points (4-15 FG), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game that Kawhi Leonard left with an ankle injury. brkoen

Westbrook’s triple-double vaulted the Kings to a win against his former team. This win means Westbrook has played a key role in a win over five of his six former teams this season. Given the Kings have won just 17 games this season, these wins show real impact from Westbrook, who plays his best when he’s angry and motivated.

If facing the Clippers wasn’t enough motivation, Westbrook got another reason to hold onto bad feelings while on the court. The 37-year-old guard was on the receiving end of trash-talk from Kris Dunn in the final minute of the game, prompting Westbrook to go off on a tirade against the 31-year-old Dunn.

“You a nobody ass n****. Nobody. Who are you? Try me. You ain’t trying s**t. Go sit your bum ass down. F**k you talking bout?”

Dunn is notorious for how he attacks opposing guards while on the court. This Westbrook example is much tamer than when Luka Doncic dropped a first-half triple-double while being guarded by Dunn after some unsavory trash-talk. Most good teams have a defensive specialist whose trash-talk gets under the skin of opposing stars, and Dunn serves that role for the Clippers. He’s averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.

Westbrook might have had a losing season, but he’s averaged 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists over the course of the year. He’s had some tense moments, including his recent tirade against media members, but it’s just a reflection of the dogged personality Westbrook brings to the court for each game. There’s no doubting that Westbrook is one of the nicest guys in the league off the court, but he’s a competitive demon when on the court.

Dunn joined the Clippers in 2024, the same summer Westbrook departed to join the Denver Nuggets. Their paths have crossed 16 times on an NBA court, with Westbrook winning 10 games compared to the other winning just six. Westbrook has averaged 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in these games, while Dunn averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

They have performed different roles over their NBA careers, with Dunn as a role-playing defensive guard while Westbrook is a former league MVP.

This loss was a rough one for the Clippers. It sapped their momentum on a five-game win streak, and it also caused an injury to star player Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook’s redemption might end up being a smaller storyline than the fallout of this loss on the Clippers season, but it was still a bright moment for the 17-year NBA veteran amid a season with few of those.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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