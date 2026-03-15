What Happened To Kawhi Leonard? Clippers Superstar Exits Kings Game In Fourth Quarter With Injury

Kawhi Leonard looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walks off the floor after time out was called in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a brutal 118-109 loss to the lowly Sacramento Kings at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, but that wasn’t the only bit of bad news to come out of the night. Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard had headed to the locker room early in the fourth quarter after twisting his ankle while defending against DeMar DeRozan, and he was later ruled out of the game with a left ankle injury.

Here is the play on which Leonard injured his ankle.

Leonard immediately headed out of the game with 9:27 left in the fourth. The injury bug had stayed away from the 34-year-old lately, and it’d be a real shame if he misses significant time.

Of the Clippers’ last 23 games, Leonard had missed just one, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 26, due to left ankle soreness. Getting a consistent run of games under his belt had led to the 34-year-old putting in some incredible performances.

Leonard had 45 points against the Timberwolves on Wednesday and looked set to have another big game here against the Kings. The seven-time All-Star had racked up 31 points (13-23 FG), six rebounds, and two steals in just 26 minutes.

Despite Leonard’s exceptional play, the Clippers were down 97-83 when he departed. This was one of their worst performances in months, and losing their star to injury just made it a night to forget.

According to Joey Linn, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue shared postgame that Leonard, who is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26, has a sprained left ankle. We should get the timetable for his return sooner rather than later.

These ankle sprains have been a real problem for Leonard this season. He missed 10 games in November 2025 due to right ankle and foot sprains. Then, in January 2026, Leonard missed three games with a right ankle sprain. The Clippers have gone 4-10 without him this season, and he’ll be sorely missed.

The Clippers had won seven of their last eight games coming into this clash with the Kings, but have now dropped to 34-33. They remain eighth in the Western Conference and will take on the San Antonio Spurs next at the Intuit Dome on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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