Rams Star Myles Garrett Weighs In On LeBron James’ Future In Los Angeles

NBA free agency is still weeks away, but Los Angeles has already seen its first big signing of the summer. This time, however, it came from the NFL, after defensive end Myles Garrett agreed to a contract with the Rams.

As the newest star in Los Angeles, Garrett had a lot to say about the city and the fellow athletes who represent it. He even spoke on NBA legend LeBron James, whose future is up in the air as an unrestricted free agent.

“We’ll see how long [LeBron James] is around here,” said Garrett, via Dave McMenamin. “I’m not sure what his future looks like, but if he wants to stay around for a couple more years, I know [L.A. sports fans] will accept him with open arms, but there’s only so long he can play.”

For what it’s worth, the Lakers have expressed a strong desire to bring LeBron back next season. Even at 41, he can still produce at a high level with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three. While his role may be greatly reduced, both Lakers stars (Doncic and Reaves) want to see him back next season, and that’s why Pelinka is expected to pursue a deal, even as they make preparations for his potential departure.

The problem is that many critics claim LeBron is better off leaving the Lakers. At his age, on his timeline, there’s a case to be made that James should sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the final act of his career. There are also rumors that he could team up with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

Whatever he decides, Lakers fans will continue to support until the bitter end. In eight years in Los Angeles, James has cemented himself as a franchise legend with an average stat line of 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from three. In 2020, he won the franchise’s 17th NBA championship alongside Anthony Davis.

While some are still loyal to Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson, there’s no question that LeBron’s legacy will be remembered in the highest regard by Lakers fans. He took them out of Purgatory and put them back into contention, winning a championship in the process and setting the perfect example.

After so long donning the Purple and Gold, it won’t be easy for LeBron James to adjust to new surroundings. Even so, there is no question that many in the city want him back. Between his leadership and the combined talents of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers would be poised to run it back and pick up where they left off in the regular season, when they finished at 52-29 (fourth in the West).

Whether LeBron returns or not, he’ll be playing to win in his 24th season, which means thinking about building teams for success. The Lakers are better situated than anyone to give James the ending he deserves, but it will require accepting a minor role after over two decades of unquestioned authority.