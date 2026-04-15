Rui Hachimura Reveals How LeBron James Changed After Accepting New Role

In a year of turmoil for the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29), LeBron James was one of the few constant sources of hope. Now, without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the first round of playoff action, they are looking to the four-time champion to keep their title hopes alive.

Speaking to the media during practice this week, 28-year-old forward Rui Hachimura spoke on LeBron’s impact this season, and he did not hold back on the praise. Specifically, he credited LeBron for their fourth-place finish and revealed how this campaign has been unlike anything he’s seen from the King.

“This is my fourth season with the Lakers,” said Hachimura. “Every year we have different cultures, different teammates, and how LeBron’s been, especially this year, has been really different. I think he respects the team, the coaches, the players. He understands the roles on this team. It’s been great, he’s very vocal, been one of our leaders. He’s been doing great, and I think that’s why we got this fourth seed.”

At 41, LeBron James didn’t plan to be the Lakers’ primary go-to option going into the playoffs. In fact, he willingly took on a supporting role to help elevate his teammates, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. As a four-time champion, four-time MVP, 22x All-Star, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James doesn’t have much experience in a sidekick role, but he made the most of it by helping his team secure the fourth seed. In the process, he still put up respectable numbers at 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks on 51.5% shooting from the field and 31.7% shooting from three.

While LeBron had been more hands-off on the floor, he still maintained his authority in the locker room, being a source of guidance and steady leadership for his younger teammates. Most importantly, his sacrifice and humility set the ultimate example, demonstrating a team-first mindset that everyone adopted. It’s perhaps one of James’ finest achievements, and it clearly made an impression on Rui Hachimura, who will be key in keeping the Lakers alive during this critical stretch.

Without Reaves and Doncic until the second round (at least), the Lakers are facing overwhelming odds against the Houston Rockets, and all the pressure now falls back on LeBron to pull off a miracle. At 41, with his mileage, it remains to be seen if James can get it done, but the extra time off between the first few games will surely be a bonus for him (three days off between Games 1 and 2, three days off between Games 2 and 3, and three days off between Games 4 and 5)

“He’s 41. So, yeah. Any extra time off is good,” said Redick, via Dave McMenamin.

As much as the Lakers need LeBron, they have to be careful not to overwork his body. While his longevity has been amazing so far, it won’t last forever, and carrying a heavy burden could risk pushing his durability past the breaking point. That’s why a cautious approach is needed going forward, as well as a plan that will limit his scoring burden in the first round.

For Rui, after seeing how much LeBron has changed already, there is no doubt that he can give the Lakers a fighting chance against the Rockets. If they can’t take care of the ball and limit second-chance opportunities on the other end, it could be the key to an upset victory. Regardless of the game plan, it falls on LeBron James to ensure it’s executed properly, and (like always) he’s more than up for the task.