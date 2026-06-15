LeBron James Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan In GOAT Debate, Reveals His GOATs In NFL, WNBA And More

The GOAT debate has followed LeBron James for most of his career, and after 23 NBA seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still isn’t backing down from his answer. During TIME’s Time 100 Sports interview, LeBron was asked the question that has defined basketball discussions for nearly two decades.

Question: “In the GOAT debate, who you got, LeBron or Michael?”

LeBron James: “I’m gonna take myself, obviously.”

For some fans, those comments will reignite the never-ending Michael Jordan versus LeBron James debate. For others, it simply reflects the mindset every all-time great athlete should have.

After all, if LeBron doesn’t believe he’s the greatest player ever, why should anyone else?

This also wasn’t the first time James has placed himself at the top. He has repeatedly argued that his combination of longevity, versatility, and production makes him unique in NBA history.

And statistically, his resume is difficult to challenge. LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leader in regular-season points with 43,440. He also owns records for most regular-season games played (1,622), most All-Star selections (22), most All-NBA selections (21), most field goals made (15,884), and most consecutive double-digit scoring games (1,297).

He is also the only player in NBA history with at least 40,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists. Whether someone ranks him first, second, or third all-time, there is no denying that LeBron has a legitimate case.

Of course, every time LeBron publicly calls himself the GOAT, criticism follows.

Stephen A. Smith recently pushed back against LeBron’s comments, arguing that Jordan remains the standard. Similar reactions have emerged every time LeBron has declared himself the greatest player ever. The reality is that no answer will ever satisfy everyone.

Jordan supporters point to six championships, six Finals MVPs, and a perfect Finals record. LeBron supporters point to unmatched longevity, statistical dominance, and success across three different franchises.

LeBron also revealed his GOAT selections in several other sports during the interview.

Question: “Tell us your GOAT in football.”

LeBron James: “I would say the person who gave me the most inspiration growing up would probably be Deion Sanders.”

Question: “Do you ever regret not going to the NFL?”

LeBron James: “No, but I would love to play an NFL game, though.”

Question: “Golf, your golf GOAT?”

LeBron James: “I mean, it would probably be Tiger.”

Question: “Baseball?”

LeBron James: “One of my biggest inspirations in life is Ken Griffey Jr.”

Question: “WNBA?”

LeBron James: “Cynthia Cooper.”

Question: “Figure skating?”

LeBron James: “I have zero. No idea.”

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That honesty might have been the most relatable answer of the entire interview. The GOAT debate in basketball will continue long after LeBron retires. Some fans will always choose Jordan. Others will choose LeBron. A few will argue for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, or someone else entirely.

What remains undeniable is that LeBron James believes he belongs at the top of that list. And after 23 seasons, four championships, four MVP awards, and virtually every longevity record the NBA has to offer, he has earned the right to make that argument.