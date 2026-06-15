Lakers Have Five Players Eligible For Extensions, Including Austin Reaves and Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most important offseasons in the NBA ahead of them, and part of that process involves five players who are eligible for contract extensions.

Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, and Bronny James can all negotiate new deals with the organization. While five names are technically on the list, the reality is that only one or two players appear to have a realistic chance of receiving an extension this offseason.

The biggest name is unquestionably Austin Reaves. The Lakers can offer Reaves a five-year contract worth approximately $241 million, and securing his future has become one of the franchise’s top priorities. Reaves is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range.

He established himself as Luka Doncic’s primary running mate and dramatically increased his value around the league. Multiple reports suggest Brooklyn, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, and other teams could pursue him aggressively if he reaches free agency.

The Lakers know they cannot afford to lose him. League executives reportedly expect the Nets to offer Reaves a four-year deal worth $178.5 million, while Los Angeles has the advantage of offering a fifth year and significantly more money. If there is one extension that feels inevitable, it is Reaves.

Rui Hachimura is the other player worth monitoring.

The Lakers can offer Hachimura a four-year extension worth $114.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and remains an important piece of the roster because of his size, scoring ability, and versatility alongside Doncic.

Whether the Lakers extend him immediately or allow him to test free agency remains unclear, but among the eligible players, Hachimura is the second-most likely candidate for a new deal.

The remaining names appear far less likely. Jarred Vanderbilt is eligible for a four-year, $92.8 million extension. While Vanderbilt remains one of the team’s best perimeter defenders, injuries have limited his impact over the last several seasons. The Lakers are unlikely to commit to another major contract until he proves he can stay healthy consistently.

Maxi Kleber is also extension-eligible for four years and $87 million. Given his age and role, an extension seems highly unlikely. Kleber is better viewed as a veteran rotation piece than a long-term building block.

Then there is Bronny James. Bronny became extension-eligible following the NBA Finals and could theoretically receive a four-year deal worth up to $92.8 million. However, there is virtually no expectation that the Lakers will pursue anything close to that.

Instead, Bronny’s focus remains on continuing his development after showing flashes throughout his rookie campaign. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. The Lakers remain optimistic about his future, but an extension is not expected to be a priority anytime soon.

Ultimately, this offseason revolves around one player.

Reaves has emerged as one of the most important pieces of the Lakers’ future alongside Doncic. With LeBron James’ future uncertain and rival teams preparing massive offers, Los Angeles faces enormous pressure to get a deal done. Hachimura could join him.

Everyone else appears likely to wait. For the Lakers, the extension conversation starts with Austin Reaves and probably ends there.