De’Aaron Fox Sparks Spurs Trade Rumors After Unfollowing Team IG Page

De'Aaron Fox has fueled fresh Spurs trade speculation after fans noticed he unfollowed the team on Instagram.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) high fives team mates after coming out of the game during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) high fives team mates after coming out of the game during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs entered the offseason expecting discussions about how close they are to winning a championship. Instead, one of the biggest talking points has become De’Aaron Fox.

The veteran guard has sparked trade speculation after fans noticed he no longer follows the Spurs’ Instagram page, a move that immediately generated rumors across social media. On its own, an Instagram follow does not mean much. NBA players regularly follow and unfollow teams, teammates, and organizations. Yet the timing has made the situation impossible to ignore.

Fox is coming off a disastrous NBA Finals performance against the New York Knicks, and his massive four-year, $228.6 million extension officially begins next month. The contract will pay him $51.0 million in 2026-27, $55.1 million in 2027-28, $59.2 million in 2028-29, and $63.3 million in 2029-30.

Those numbers create expectations. Unfortunately for Fox, his Finals performance fell far short of them.

Across the five-game series, Fox averaged just 12.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range. He finished the series shooting 24-for-70 overall and 7-for-28 from beyond the arc.

His struggles were especially noticeable late in games. In fourth quarters throughout the Finals, Fox shot a combined 5-for-19 from the field. In the championship-clinching Game 5 loss, he managed only seven points while shooting 3-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-8 from three.

The criticism became unavoidable because San Antonio repeatedly put itself in winning positions.

The Spurs led by 14 points in Game 1, 12 points in Game 2, 12 points in Game 3, 29 points in Game 4, and 16 points in Game 5. Yet they lost four of those five games.

The collapse raised questions about the team’s veteran leadership and late-game execution, and Fox found himself at the center of many of those conversations.

What made matters worse was the emergence of rookie Dylan Harper. The 20-year-old looked completely comfortable on basketball’s biggest stage, averaging 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field. Harper attacked aggressively, created offense, and often looked like San Antonio’s most reliable perimeter player despite being in his first NBA season.

Victor Wembanyama remains the franchise centerpiece, while Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Harper give the Spurs one of the NBA’s most exciting young cores.

That reality has fueled speculation that San Antonio could eventually explore alternatives around Wembanyama if the fit with Fox becomes questionable.

Recent reports have already linked Fox to discussions involving potential superstar shakeups around the league, and he was even mentioned among players who could become available if San Antonio pursues another star after its Finals defeat.

For now, there is no indication that the Spurs are actively looking to move Fox. He remains under contract through 2030 and was a major reason San Antonio reached the Finals in the first place. Still, the Instagram move has added another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating offseason.

The Spurs have a championship-caliber foundation led by Wembanyama. The question now is whether Fox remains a central part of that future or whether his disappointing Finals performance becomes the beginning of a much bigger conversation.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community. Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Tom Thibodeau’s Reaction To Knicks Winning NBA Title One Year After Firing Him Revealed
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like