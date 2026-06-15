Jose Alvarado: “I Wasn’t Even Supposed To Be In The League, But I Got A Ring Now”

The New York Knicks were officially crowned NBA champions on Saturday night, marking the end of a 53-year-long title drought. While fans were undoubtedly celebrating the win, Knicks guard Jose Alvarado was also beyond ecstatic about the team’s accomplishment.

After the 94-90 result in Game 5, the Knicks could be seen celebrating, as is customary for champions. At this point, Jose Alvarado took to Instagram, providing a glimpse into the lively atmosphere in the locker room. While livestreaming the occasion, Alvarado seemed quite emotional, sharing:

“Y’all don’t understand, I’m super lit, bro. I wasn’t even supposed to be in the league, but I got a ring now.”

Jose Alvarado: “I wasn’t even supposed to be in the league now I got a ring now” (h/t @HoodieBrunson) https://t.co/kb8bppEkoi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 14, 2026

Jose Alvarado’s NBA career featured a rough start. After ending his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, the guard declared his availability for the 2021 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, he wasn’t picked up by any team, forcing him to seek other avenues.

The guard eventually received his first break in the NBA when he signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in August 2021. Although he started slowly, Alvarado gradually worked his way into the rotation, leading New Orleans to convert his contract to a standard deal in March 2022, even earning a two-year, $9 million extension in 2024.

Since then, Alvarado has gradually built his reputation as a high-energy rotation piece with noteworthy two-way upside.

Although it seemed like he was a mainstay in New Orleans, Jose Alvarado was traded to the New York Knicks ahead of the February trade deadline. While this move seems odd at first glance, his impact has been immense.

In the NBA Finals, Alvarado averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. While his stats may not appear impressive, his hustle and defensive effort moved the needle for the Knicks in more ways than one.

As a New York native, winning the title with the Knicks must be a dream come true for the guard. In this regard, Alvarado’s sentiments seem justified. Hence, as the Knicks began their victory tour, Alvarado started by visiting Brooklyn during the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday.

Knicks point guard Jose Alvarado started his victory tour in his native Brooklyn by making a surprise appearance in the Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JeCfWrDU10 — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2026

At the event, Alvarado was asked how he felt about winning the championship with the Knicks. In hilarious fashion, the guard replied:

“Yo, I’m blessed and really drunk.”

After an arduous season, the Knicks can finally rest knowing that they have ended years of waiting in New York. With ample time before the start of the next campaign, the players can unwind this summer before returning to defend their title next year.