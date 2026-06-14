Jalen Brunson Reflects On Whether $113 Million Sacrifice With Knicks Was Worth It

After a 94-90 victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks ended their 53-year-long title drought, lifting the NBA championship for the third time in their franchise’s history. With Jalen Brunson stepping up to the plate and being named Finals MVP in the process, the Knicks find themselves on top once more.

This season has been nothing but remarkable for the New York Knicks. From Mike Brown‘s hiring in the summer to the key roster moves during the season, the Knicks built themselves into champions. However, it is safe to say that none of it would have been possible without Jalen Brunson’s sacrifice.

The Knicks’ superstar notably took a massive $113 million pay cut in his previous extension, allowing the Knicks to invest in a title-winning core. When asked about this decision in light of the Knicks’ success by ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Brunson shared an emotional response, stating:

“100% worth it. 100% worth it. I would… Even if we didn’t achieve this, I feel like being able to do that, grind, and go on a journey to try and achieve it, it would have been worth it as well. But this is definitely the cherry on top.”

In 2024, Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension, a considerably lower amount than he would have earned if he had chosen to re-sign as a free agent in the following summer. While this was a massive gamble on the guard’s part, it paid off handsomely, as it allowed the Knicks to acquire players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, effectively locking in a title-winning core for the long term.

Brunson commented on his extension, expressing his hope that the Knicks would honor his sacrifice in the future. Considering the success he has brought to the franchise and the city of New York, it is safe to assume he deserves proper compensation.

Jalen Brunson On The Knicks’ Identity

Although the Knicks won the NBA title, saying that the journey was all smooth sailing would be largely incorrect. Like any team, New York went through rough patches during the season. Still, the resilience shown by the team has become an integral part of its identity.

Jalen Brunson shed light on this during his one-on-one interview with Malika Andrews after winning the championship. When asked about the team’s identity, he responded:

“A team that’s never going to quit. We’re going to find a way. I feel like, over the years, we’ve had that mindset. But I think this year, we proved it. We actually truly believed it.”

As Brunson mentioned, the Knicks certainly lived up to their identity. While displaying unyielding tenacity, even in the face of immense adversity, New York fought back from several unfavorable circumstances to come out on top this season.

This was clearly depicted in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to emerge victorious. With Jalen Brunson leading the charge, it seems impossible to count New York out in any situation.

The Knicks’ title push, while impressive, could spark the beginning of a new era of New York basketball. Unlike the champions over the last few years, the Knicks’ core is already locked in place. Thus, with all the pieces falling exactly where they should, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks could remain contenders for years to come.