De’Aaron Fox’s $228M Extension Kicks In Next Month Despite Disappointing NBA Finals Showing

The San Antonio Spurs are heading into the offseason with a difficult reality. De’Aaron Fox’s four-year, $228.6 million extension officially kicks in next month, and it comes immediately after the worst playoff series of his career.

The deal will pay Fox $51.0 million in 2026-27, $55.1 million in 2027-28, $59.2 million in 2028-29, and $63.3 million in 2029-30. Those numbers place enormous expectations on the veteran guard.

Unfortunately for San Antonio, Fox struggled badly throughout the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Across the five-game series, Fox averaged just 12.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range. He also committed 2.8 turnovers per game.

His overall shooting numbers were even more alarming. Fox finished the Finals shooting 24-for-70 from the field and 7-for-28 from three-point range.

The fourth quarter was especially rough. He went 0-for-2 in Game 1, 2-for-2 in Game 2, 2-for-6 in Game 3, 1-for-5 in Game 4, and 0-for-4 in Game 5. For a player expected to be San Antonio’s veteran closer next to Victor Wembanyama, those numbers simply weren’t good enough.

The struggles started immediately.

In Game 1, Fox scored just seven points while shooting 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep. Game 2 was his lone bright spot, as he posted 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting while knocking down both of his three-point attempts.

After that, the efficiency disappeared again. He scored 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting in Game 3. He finished with 18 points in Game 4 but also played a role in the Spurs’ historic collapse after blowing a 29-point lead. Late in that game, Fox attempted a contested layup that was blocked instead of pulling the ball out and forcing New York to foul.

Then came Game 5. With San Antonio fighting to keep its season alive, Fox managed only seven points while shooting 3-for-15 from the field and 1-for-8 from three-point range.

The criticism came quickly. Analysts, reporters, and fans openly questioned whether Fox should have remained on the floor during critical stretches.

What made Fox’s struggles even more noticeable was the play of Dylan Harper on the opposite side of the backcourt equation. The rookie showed absolutely no fear throughout the Finals, averaging 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field.

While his three-point shot remained a work in progress at 28.4%, Harper consistently attacked the basket, created offense, and looked comfortable in high-pressure moments. For a 20-year-old playing in his first NBA Finals, those numbers were extremely encouraging.

Every young player is expected to make mistakes, but Harper’s confidence and production gave Spurs fans plenty of reasons to believe he will be a major part of the franchise’s future alongside Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Unfortunately for Fox, Harper’s strong play only amplified the contrast whenever the veteran guard struggled offensively. When the rookie looked poised and productive while the max-contract veteran couldn’t find his rhythm, questions about San Antonio’s long-term backcourt hierarchy became impossible to ignore.”

That doesn’t mean the Spurs regret acquiring Fox.

Far from it. During the regular season, Fox played a major role in helping accelerate San Antonio’s rebuild. His speed, shot creation, and playmaking gave the Spurs a proven veteran star alongside Wembanyama.

But the Finals exposed some concerns. The Spurs are building around Wembanyama, Castle, Harper, Devin Vassell, and a young core capable of competing for championships for years. Fox was supposed to be the experienced star who stabilized those groups in high-pressure situations.

Instead, he became one of the biggest reasons San Antonio lost. The Spurs led by double digits in every Finals game. They held leads of 14, 12, 12, 29, and 16 points across the five contests.

Yet they lost four of those games. Fox was not solely responsible for those collapses, but his inability to consistently execute late became a major storyline.

Now San Antonio faces an important challenge. They have committed $228.6 million to Fox through 2030.

The Spurs still believe their championship window is wide open with Wembanyama leading the way. But after this Finals performance, there is no question that Fox enters next season under far more pressure than anyone expected when that extension was signed.