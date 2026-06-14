Rick Brunson Coldly Refuses To Put Jalen Brunson Above Patrick Ewing As Greatest Knick Ever

Jalen Brunson has just delivered the greatest season by a New York Knicks player in more than five decades, leading the franchise to its first NBA championship since 1973 and capturing the 2026 NBA Finals MVP award. Even so, his father, Rick Brunson, is not ready to crown him as the greatest Knick of all time.

During an appearance on Inside The NBA, Rick Brunson was asked about the growing debate surrounding his son’s place in franchise history. His answer was immediate and definitive.

“I’m going to stop the argument too. No disrespect. I love my son. Patrick Ewing is the greatest Knick that I’ve ever witnessed.”

The comment drew attention because many Knicks fans now believe Jalen Brunson has entered that conversation after transforming the franchise in just four seasons.

Kenny Smith pushed back, arguing that Brunson’s impact goes far beyond statistics.

“Well, I’m going to say it. It’s going to be debatable now. Because what he has done is he has ignited a culture that was not lit. The fuse was there. I called it a lamp that was plugged in with no power. There was no power in New York. And he brought the power to New York.”

It’s difficult to argue against Brunson’s impact. When he arrived from the Dallas Mavericks in 2022, the Knicks were a playoff hopeful at best. Four years later, they are NBA champions.

Brunson saved his best basketball for the biggest stage. In the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, he averaged 32.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while leading New York to a 4-1 series victory. His clutch scoring repeatedly swung games in the Knicks’ favor, especially during their historic 29-point comeback in Game 4.

Then came Game 5.

With the championship on the line, Brunson delivered one of the greatest performances in franchise history. He finished with 45 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 14-for-27 from the field and 13-for-15 from the free-throw line. New York erased a 16-point deficit and secured a 94-90 victory to win the NBA title. Brunson’s performance earned him Finals MVP honors and cemented his place among Knicks legends.

His entire playoff run was equally impressive. Brunson consistently carried the Knicks offensively, producing elite scoring performances while leading a team that repeatedly fought through adversity and comeback situations.

Still, Patrick Ewing’s legacy remains difficult to surpass.

Ewing spent 15 seasons with New York, averaging 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game as a Knick. He made 11 All-Star teams, seven All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams, and led New York to two NBA Finals appearances. For an entire generation, Ewing represented Knicks basketball.

That is why Rick Brunson remains loyal to the Hall of Fame center. Yet the conversation is no longer one-sided.

Brunson now owns something Ewing never captured: an NBA championship as the unquestioned face of the franchise. At only 29 years old, he already has three All-Star appearances, a Finals MVP trophy, and the most important championship in modern Knicks history.

Whether he has already surpassed Ewing remains debatable. What is no longer debatable is that Jalen Brunson has earned a permanent seat at the table among the greatest players ever to wear a Knicks uniform.