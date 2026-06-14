Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby Implore Knicks Fans To Celebrate Safely Amid Rampant Violence In New York

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby sincerely request the Knicks fans to safely celebrate their NBA championship win tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward Og Anunoby (8) react after game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward Og Anunoby (8) react after game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The city of New York will probably not sleep tonight as the Knicks have won their first NBA championship since 1973, as they completed a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep of the Spurs tonight with a 94-90 win at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.

Jalen Brunson topped all scorers and also secured the Finals MVP award after the game. He finished with 45 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals while going 14-27 from the field (51.9 FG%) and 4-7 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%).

Before the Knicks even won Game 5, the violence and vandalism across New York began increasing rapidly. Following the game, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby addressed the subject of the Knicks fans’ celebrations going out of hand in New York.

“Can you guys please be safe and not ruin it for the next person? Let’s celebrate responsibly,” Brunson said in a plea to the Knicks fans.

Anunoby’s plea was a bit more indirect at first. When asked about how he expected the atmosphere would be at the parade, Anunoby initially made a hyperbole, saying it would be so crazy that people would probably be “setting cars on fire.”‘

“Caught on fire? Nevermind. Please don’t do that. Don’t do that, please. No one does that,” Anunoby said as he realized his blunder.

Anunoby ended up with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three steals tonight while going 3-11 from the field (27.3 FG%).

Over the past few days during this series, we have seen fan-on-fan violence, destruction of public and private property, and several such infringements, which have led to multiple arrests across New York.

 

During the game itself tonight, the Knicks fans at public watch parties began their vandalism across the city. They jumped on cars, smashed police cars, and began public brawls long before the final buzzer even went off.

 

Even shots were reportedly fired at Times Square after the Knicks completed an iconic win tonight. But while the fans should be celebrating in glee, they should not have to worry for their lives in the process.

 

Not just with guns and a police car, the Knicks fans also destroyed a school bus while the driver pleaded to the crowd that he would have to pay the damages from his own paycheck.

 

A momentous occasion like winning the NBA championship should not turn into a tragic event. It is not what sports are about.

This is completely unacceptable behavior from some Knicks fans, and we hope that the relevant authorities find those responsible for these actions in New York.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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