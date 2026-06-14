Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby Implore Knicks Fans To Celebrate Safely Amid Rampant Violence In New York

The city of New York will probably not sleep tonight as the Knicks have won their first NBA championship since 1973, as they completed a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep of the Spurs tonight with a 94-90 win at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.

Jalen Brunson topped all scorers and also secured the Finals MVP award after the game. He finished with 45 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals while going 14-27 from the field (51.9 FG%) and 4-7 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%).

Before the Knicks even won Game 5, the violence and vandalism across New York began increasing rapidly. Following the game, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby addressed the subject of the Knicks fans’ celebrations going out of hand in New York.

“Can you guys please be safe and not ruin it for the next person? Let’s celebrate responsibly,” Brunson said in a plea to the Knicks fans.

Anunoby’s plea was a bit more indirect at first. When asked about how he expected the atmosphere would be at the parade, Anunoby initially made a hyperbole, saying it would be so crazy that people would probably be “setting cars on fire.”‘

“Caught on fire? Nevermind. Please don’t do that. Don’t do that, please. No one does that,” Anunoby said as he realized his blunder.

Anunoby ended up with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three steals tonight while going 3-11 from the field (27.3 FG%).

Over the past few days during this series, we have seen fan-on-fan violence, destruction of public and private property, and several such infringements, which have led to multiple arrests across New York.

NOW: Woman swiftly arrested after climbing on top of an Amazon car near MSG during Knicks Game Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/Wujf7pdKTK — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 14, 2026

During the game itself tonight, the Knicks fans at public watch parties began their vandalism across the city. They jumped on cars, smashed police cars, and began public brawls long before the final buzzer even went off.

BREAKING: NYPD car windshield SMASHED UP as crowds Jump on top near Madison Square Garden during Knicks Game Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/WW60E0kqlJ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 14, 2026

Even shots were reportedly fired at Times Square after the Knicks completed an iconic win tonight. But while the fans should be celebrating in glee, they should not have to worry for their lives in the process.

In Times Square, a fight broke out, and either gunfire or fireworks erupted, and the crowd ran for their lives. pic.twitter.com/GiIZigs6Hj — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 14, 2026

Not just with guns and a police car, the Knicks fans also destroyed a school bus while the driver pleaded to the crowd that he would have to pay the damages from his own paycheck.

WATCH: School Bus driver attempts to defend his bus from unruly crowd “It’s coming out of my paycheck!” Driver Screams As Crows DESTROY School Bus Smashing it in TSQ after Knicks WIN pic.twitter.com/bhCftrclFI — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 14, 2026

A momentous occasion like winning the NBA championship should not turn into a tragic event. It is not what sports are about.

This is completely unacceptable behavior from some Knicks fans, and we hope that the relevant authorities find those responsible for these actions in New York.