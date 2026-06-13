Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Can’t Make The Difference In Ugly Game 5 Loss

Spurs fans have every right to be frustrated after this one. San Antonio controlled the game for long stretches, leading for 84% of the contest and building a 16-point advantage. The defense was excellent, holding the Knicks to just 35.6% shooting and only 14 assists.

Unfortunately, the Spurs somehow managed to lose one of the ugliest games of the Finals and conceded the NBA title to the Knicks.

Their offense completely abandoned them when it mattered most. Victor Wembanyama couldn’t overcome another inefficient shooting night, De’Aaron Fox delivered arguably his worst performance of the postseason, and Stephon Castle never found his rhythm.

Dylan Harper almost single-handedly kept the Spurs alive off the bench, but Jalen Brunson‘s 45-point masterpiece proved to be the difference as New York escaped with a 94-90 victory and won the 2026 NBA championship.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 10-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 FT, 31 MIN

Harper was phenomenal. Once again, the rookie looked completely unfazed by the Finals stage.

He attacked the basket aggressively, finished through contact, knocked down perimeter shots, and consistently created offense when the rest of the Spurs looked lost.

Without Harper, this game probably turns into a double-digit loss. His ability to manufacture points kept San Antonio competitive and further strengthened the belief that the Spurs have another future star on their hands.

The Spurs lost, but Harper emerged as one of the few reasons for optimism.

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 5-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 31 MIN

Champagnie provided one of the few reliable sources of perimeter offense. He knocked down four three-pointers and attacked the glass with seven rebounds, giving San Antonio valuable production on both ends.

However, the four turnovers loom large in a four-point loss. Several of those mistakes came during stretches where the Spurs had opportunities to extend their lead. His shooting was excellent, but the ball security issues prevented an even higher grade.

Victor Wembanyama: B

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST, 5 BLK, 2 TOV, 6 OREB, 7-19 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT, 38 MIN

Wembanyama’s final stat line looks impressive at first glance. He recorded another double-double, dominated the offensive glass, and anchored San Antonio’s defense with five blocks. His rim protection was elite throughout the night, and there were stretches where he looked like the only player capable of slowing New York’s attack.

But the Spurs don’t need Wembanyama to simply put up numbers anymore. They need him to take over games. He shot just 7-19 from the field and missed five of his six three-point attempts in a game where offense was at a premium. The Knicks were daring other Spurs to beat them, and San Antonio needed their franchise superstar to rise above the circumstances.

Instead, Wembanyama never imposed himself offensively in the decisive moments. He was good, even very good defensively, but he couldn’t make the difference when the Spurs desperately needed a transcendent performance.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 39 MIN

Vassell quietly turned in another efficient outing. He picked his spots offensively, knocked down two triples, and contributed across the board defensively with two steals and a block.

The issue was volume. On a night when Fox and Castle struggled badly, the Spurs needed Vassell to demand more touches. Instead, he attempted only eight shots despite being one of the team’s most effective scorers.

His efficiency deserves praise, but San Antonio needed greater offensive aggression.

Keldon Johnson: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 OREB, 2-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

Johnson brought energy off the bench and provided an important spark with two made threes. He battled on the glass and played with his usual physicality.

His plus-17 rating reflected the positive impact he had during his minutes. While the sample size wasn’t huge, he gave San Antonio exactly what it needed from a reserve.

Luke Kornet: C-

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 OREB, 1 TOV, 10 MIN

Kornet provided size and effort but struggled to leave a meaningful imprint on the game. He failed to score and committed a turnover in limited action.

Given the offensive struggles around him, the Spurs needed more production from everyone in the rotation.

De’Aaron Fox: D

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 3-15 FG, 1-8 3PT, 37 MIN

This was simply not good enough from San Antonio’s veteran point guard. Fox struggled to generate offense from the opening tip and never recovered. He missed 12 of his 15 field-goal attempts and repeatedly settled for jumpers that weren’t falling.

To his credit, Fox continued facilitating and competed defensively, recording two steals. But the Spurs needed him to be an offensive co-star alongside Wembanyama, and instead, he disappeared. Seven points on 20.0% shooting in a pivotal Finals game is the definition of a stinker.

Stephon Castle: D

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 1-10 FG, 4-6 FT, 32 MIN

Castle’s postseason talents disappeared in Game 5. He made just one of his ten field-goal attempts and failed to provide the downhill pressure that has been a staple of his game throughout these playoffs.

He still competed defensively and contributed as a playmaker, but the inefficiency was impossible to overlook. The Spurs repeatedly turned to him to generate offense late, and the possessions frequently ended with empty trips.

Growing pains are expected from a young player. Unfortunately for San Antonio, they came at the worst possible time.

Carter Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 TOV, 6 MIN

Bryant’s role was limited, and he didn’t make much of an impact offensively. Still, he held his own defensively and grabbed a pair of rebounds.

There simply wasn’t enough playing time to evaluate him more harshly or generously.