3 Best P.J. Washington Landing Spots Amid Mavericks Trade Rumors

Daniel Gafford is not the only Mavericks veteran who could move this offseason. Marc Stein reported that the team is also viewed as open to trade discussions involving P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson.

Washington should have a stronger market than Gafford. He is 27, can defend several positions, rebound, protect the rim from the weak side, and play at power forward or center. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 31.0 minutes this season. He shot 45.0% from the field and 32.5% from three.

The shooting was below his normal level, but his defensive role still has value. Washington can guard stronger forwards, switch onto wings, and stay on the floor in smaller playoff lineups. He also has experience from the Mavericks’ 2024 Finals run.

His new four-year extension starts at $19.8 million in 2026-27 and runs through 2029-30. That contract is reasonable for a starting forward, but it also gives the Mavericks a chance to trade him before the salary reaches $24.6 million in the final season.

If the Mavericks want more shooting and draft picks around Cooper Flagg, these are the three teams that should call.

3. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Receive: P.J. Washington

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Grayson Allen, 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Jazz)

The Suns finished 45-37 and were swept by the Thunder in the First Round. They still need more size, rebounding, and defense at power forward. Washington would give them all three without taking touches away from Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

Washington averaged 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks this season. He can defend bigger forwards, switch onto guards for short possessions, and play center in smaller groups. The Suns need that more than another scoring guard.

The offensive fit is not perfect because Washington shot only 32.5% from three. Still, he has shot 35.4% from three for his career and has already shown he can make playoff shots. He would get open corner attempts next to Booker and could also score against smaller defenders in the post.

Grayson Allen would give the Mavericks more shooting and secondary ball-handling. He averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 40.3% from the field and 34.9% from three, but he still made 3.1 threes per game on 8.9 attempts. The volume would help a roster that needs more space around Flagg and Dereck Lively II.

The salaries are similar. Washington will make $19.8 million in 2026-27, while Allen will make $18.1 million. The first-round pick is needed because Washington is younger, bigger, and more useful defensively.

That pick will be the least favorable 2027 first-round pick between the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, and Jazz. It may land late in the first round, but it still gives the Mavericks another young player or a trade asset.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: P.J. Washington

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Isaiah Joe, No. 17 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Thunder finished 64-18 with the best record in the league, but the Spurs eliminated them in the Western Conference Finals. Their roster does not have many weaknesses. A bigger two-way forward is one of the few additions that could help.

Washington would give the Thunder another defender for players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle, and bigger scoring forwards. Jalen Williams can handle many of those assignments, but Washington would reduce the physical load on him.

He would also give the Thunder another small-ball center option behind Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Washington is strong enough to defend inside, quick enough to switch, and capable of blocking shots away from the ball.

Isaiah Joe is the main return for the Mavericks. He averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in only 21.2 minutes. He shot 45.5% from the field and 42.3% from three on 6.0 attempts per game. His shooting would fit directly next to Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Lively.

The No. 17 pick is the real reason for the Mavericks. They already hold No. 9 and No. 30. Adding No. 17 would give the new front office three first-round selections in a deep draft, or another asset to use in a later trade.

The timing is important. Washington is making $14.2 million through the end of the current league year, while Joe is at $12.4 million. A draft-night agreement before July would be easier to structure. Washington rises to $19.8 million in 2026-27, while Joe drops to $11.3 million, so another salary would likely be required if the teams wait until the new league year.

The Thunder would be giving up an elite shooter and a first-round pick, but Washington is a stronger playoff defender and a more complete frontcourt player.

1. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Receive: P.J. Washington

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Keldon Johnson, 2027 first-round pick (Hawks)

The Spurs are the best fit because Washington fills a direct playoff need. They finished 62-20 and reached the NBA Finals, but their series against the Knicks showed they could use another strong forward against bigger scorers.

Washington would fit next to Victor Wembanyama without changing the offense. He can defend the stronger frontcourt player, allowing Wembanyama to protect the rim and work as a help defender. He can also rebound and play center during the minutes Wembanyama rests.

The Spurs would not need Washington to score 20 points. They would need him to defend, make open threes, attack closeouts, and help on the glass. His 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game are enough for that role.

Keldon Johnson would be a good return for the Mavericks. He won Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 23.3 minutes. He shot 51.9% from the field, 36.3% from three, and 79.4% from the line while playing all 82 games from the bench.

Johnson is a more direct scorer than Washington and would give the Mavericks another transition attacker next to Flagg. He is also making $17.5 million, compared with Washington’s $19.8 million salary in 2026-27.

The unprotected 2027 first-round pick from the Hawks is the main value. That pick could finish much higher than the late first-round selections offered by normal contenders. It would give the Mavericks a valuable future asset after losing control of several of their own first-round picks.

The price is high for the Spurs because Johnson was excellent in his bench role. Still, Washington gives them a better postseason fit. He is bigger, more versatile defensively, and more comfortable guarding power forwards.

For the Mavericks, this is the strongest return. They get the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and an unprotected first-round pick. For the Spurs, they add a playoff forward who fits next to Wembanyama without needing the ball.