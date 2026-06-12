Victor Wembanyama Explains Why Spurs Still Believe They Can Win The NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama remains confident in the Spurs despite their Game 4 collapse, insisting the team still controls its own destiny in the NBA Finals.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of a crushing defeat in Game 4 of the Finals, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took this break to lick their wounds and prepare for the fighting ahead. Despite overwhelming odds, the Spurs are not approaching Game 5 with a loser’s mentality.

In fact, according to the Spurs star himself (who spoke with the media on Friday), he has full faith that the Spurs can come back and win the series. The approach is just to take it one game at a time while staying true to the formula that’s led to their success all season.

“Everybody thinks, everybody knows we’re gonna do it,” said Wembanyama. “I feel like we have to isolate that one game and take it one game at a time. I think it’d be a mistake to waste our energy on multiple games. It’s one game at a time.”

Between himself, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox, and others, Victor knows that the Spurs have more than enough talent to make this a competitive series. Throughout the season, they’ve responded well to adversity, thanks to strong leadership from head coach Mitch Johnson. For Johnson and Victor, the results of this series so far are more about their own mistakes rather than what the Knicks are doing.

“First and foremost, our ability,” added Wembanyama. “The fact that we’ve proven game after game that nobody beats us—we beat ourselves, in a way. The confidence comes from knowing that our destiny is in our own hands.”

For the Spurs to carry this level of poise after giving up a 29-point lead in Game 4 really says a lot about their determination as a team. While some players might crumble under the shame or guilt of that wasted opportunity, Victor insists that his team has already moved on.

“I wouldn’t say it was so hard to shake off, but harder than any other game before, by far. Now, we’re over it. It’s the playoffs,” Victor said. “There’s no time to regret things for too long.”

With the Spurs back on their home court, the familiar surroundings will provide another key boost in the must-win game. Still, to contain this Knicks team will take more than encouragement from the fans. Above all, it will require consistent focus and cohesive execution.

Practically, the Spurs can start by taking better shots offensively. Instead of jacking it up from three as they did in Game 4 (17-43), they can make it a point to get to the rim for easier looks and additional free-throw opportunities. If nothing else, they might consider starting Harper over Fox, who has been struggling in the series.

Whatever happens in Game 5, the Spurs intend to go down swinging. With their season on the line, we can expect maximum intensity on all fronts, and Victor has already set the tone for his teammates. In his mind, the 3-1 comeback is not impossible if they can simply clean up some of the mistakes, tighten up defensively, and make the necessary adjustments as a team.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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