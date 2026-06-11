Raptors Emerge As Surprise Trade Suitor For Ja Morant

The Toronto Raptors have emerged as a potential trade destination for Ja Morant, with one NBA insider suggesting the team could view him as a buy-low opportunity.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The NBA trade market is buzzing right now with rumors about some of the game’s top players. Going into a critical offseason, much is expected to change as teams adjust to the shifting landscape.

In Memphis, the Grizzlies may not have a concrete development plan, but it’s no secret they are on the verge of a major breakup with Ja Morant. As the star point guard has struggled to match his previous success, the Grizzlies have been seeking opportunities for a trade, and the Toronto Raptors are the latest team to emerge from the fold.

“I would not rule out the Raptors as a potential suitor for Ja Morant,” wrote ESPN’s Jake Weinbach. ” It may not be the best fit, but Toronto could view Morant as a worthwhile buy-low opportunity to acquire a star-level point guard, especially if Jakob Poeltl’s contract can be offloaded as part of the deal.”

Immanuel Quickley hasn’t quite been enough for the Raptors, and Morant would be an upgrade (at least, on paper). Despite his history of drama and controversies, it wasn’t that long ago when he was dominating the league as a budding young star. Over seven seasons in the NBA, he’s averaged 22.4 points. 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from three.

While Ja’s stats have seen a sharp decline over the years, he’s still just 26 years old with plenty of time to get his act together. After so much chaos and turmoil in Memphis, a fresh start could be what he needs to set his career back on track. The question is, is Toronto really the best place for him?

While it’s likely not what Ja has planned, it would put him in a position to compete right away alongside Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett. For a Raptors team that finished fifth in the East this season (46-36), having a powerful presence at point guard might be enough for them to seriously challenge teams like the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Pistons.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, acquiring Ja may not be so easy. With his value at an all-time low, multiple teams have shown interest in a trade, and Toronto is unlikely to be the only one making an offer this summer. For the Raptors to beat their competitors, they will likely have to offer Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and at least one future draft pick (likely at least two first-rounders).

It’s a steep price to pay for someone with so much baggage, but the potential rewards would be great. At his best, Ja is one of the most explosive and dynamic guards in the NBA. He’s impossible to stop in attack mode, and he’s already shown he can play at a high level consistently as a two-time NBA All-Star.

On the Raptors, with a clean slate and a fresh start, Ja could finally return to the guy we saw a few years ago, when he was leading the Grizzlies to prominence in the West. Despite the risks,  Toronto wants to follow that formula and use Morant to help take that next step in the Eastern Conference.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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