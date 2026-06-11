Raptors Emerge As Surprise Trade Suitor For Ja Morant

The NBA trade market is buzzing right now with rumors about some of the game’s top players. Going into a critical offseason, much is expected to change as teams adjust to the shifting landscape.

In Memphis, the Grizzlies may not have a concrete development plan, but it’s no secret they are on the verge of a major breakup with Ja Morant. As the star point guard has struggled to match his previous success, the Grizzlies have been seeking opportunities for a trade, and the Toronto Raptors are the latest team to emerge from the fold.

“I would not rule out the Raptors as a potential suitor for Ja Morant,” wrote ESPN’s Jake Weinbach. ” It may not be the best fit, but Toronto could view Morant as a worthwhile buy-low opportunity to acquire a star-level point guard, especially if Jakob Poeltl’s contract can be offloaded as part of the deal.”

Immanuel Quickley hasn’t quite been enough for the Raptors, and Morant would be an upgrade (at least, on paper). Despite his history of drama and controversies, it wasn’t that long ago when he was dominating the league as a budding young star. Over seven seasons in the NBA, he’s averaged 22.4 points. 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from three.

While Ja’s stats have seen a sharp decline over the years, he’s still just 26 years old with plenty of time to get his act together. After so much chaos and turmoil in Memphis, a fresh start could be what he needs to set his career back on track. The question is, is Toronto really the best place for him?

While it’s likely not what Ja has planned, it would put him in a position to compete right away alongside Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett. For a Raptors team that finished fifth in the East this season (46-36), having a powerful presence at point guard might be enough for them to seriously challenge teams like the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Pistons.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, acquiring Ja may not be so easy. With his value at an all-time low, multiple teams have shown interest in a trade, and Toronto is unlikely to be the only one making an offer this summer. For the Raptors to beat their competitors, they will likely have to offer Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and at least one future draft pick (likely at least two first-rounders).

It’s a steep price to pay for someone with so much baggage, but the potential rewards would be great. At his best, Ja is one of the most explosive and dynamic guards in the NBA. He’s impossible to stop in attack mode, and he’s already shown he can play at a high level consistently as a two-time NBA All-Star.

On the Raptors, with a clean slate and a fresh start, Ja could finally return to the guy we saw a few years ago, when he was leading the Grizzlies to prominence in the West. Despite the risks, Toronto wants to follow that formula and use Morant to help take that next step in the Eastern Conference.