Ja Morant Feels Alienated By Grizzlies, Wants A Fresh Start To Prove His Worth

Ja Morant is reportedly done with the Grizzlies after keeping trade talks a secret.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After their most disappointing season in years (25-55, 12th in the West), the Memphis Grizzlies are on the verge of collapse.

After giving up key rotation players such as Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Steven Adams, they recently traded former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in a move that confirmed their downward direction. Now, Ja is the last man standing of that former squad, but he’s long been looking for a way out. According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the tension is palpable in the locker room, and a split is seen as inevitable.

“Signs of a fracture appeared during the Grizzlies’ final regular-season home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Monday,” wrote Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “During the team’s ‘Fan Appreciation Night,’ every active player reportedly gave their jersey to a fan as a gesture of gratitude, except for Morant.”

“‘He just stood there and watched his teammates give away their jerseys,’ an unnamed Grizzlies source shared. ‘Who does that? The writing is on the wall.’ However, a separate team source indicated that the friction might be a two-way street. Morant was reportedly notified just one hour before tip-off that he would not be participating in the giveaway, leaving him without a jersey to provide. ‘He’s unhappy with how he’s being treated,’ a source close to the situation claimed. ‘He feels alienated by the organization.'”

It wasn’t that long ago when Ja was leading the Grizzlies to prominence in the West, and many fans had him pegged as one of the faces of the NBA itself. The first signs of trouble began after an infamous gun incident on Instagram Live, which stained Morant’s reputation for good. When he got caught a second time, it resulted in a lengthy suspension from NBA action. That’s not to mention all the reports of violent and antagonistic behavior in the streets, which portrayed Ja as immature and emotionally unstable.

Sadly, that’s just the beginning of the downfall. Once Morant returned from his suspension, things were clearly very different (in more ways than one), and his game has never been the same again. Now, as the Grizzlies struggle to keep up in the West, they’ve been looking for trade partners while keeping their star in the dark. All Ja can do is hope that he lands in a place where he’s actually wanted.

“According to a source close to Morant, the All-Star was largely kept in the dark regarding the interest from other teams,” wrote Robinson. “‘Ja didn’t know who was coming at him until after the deadline,’ the source said. ‘It was painted as if nobody wanted him, but that wasn’t the reality.’ While a move to a team of his choice remains the goal, indications suggest that if a trade occurs this offseason, Morant may be less focused on a specific city and more on a fresh start. ‘He wants to go somewhere he can prove his worth,’ the source added. ‘Someone who actually wants him and where he can just play basketball.'”

It remains to be seen how Morant’s story ends, but it’s growing increasingly clear that his time in Memphis has run its course. With averages of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting and 30.7% shooting from three at his best season, Ja has the kind of talent that should command respect in the locker room. Instead, he feels like an outcast on his own team.

The truth is, after enduring so much, it’s impossible to get back to the way things were. The best-case scenario for Morant is that he joins a team like the Heat, Timberwolves, or Rockets, where he can get the support he needs to turn his career around. At this point, it’s less about the destination and more about where he can truly maximize his game.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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