Ja Morant Reportedly Shuts Down Kings Rumors; Has 2 Preferences For Trade Destinations

Just hours after reports suggested that the Grizzlies are expected to lower their asking price to offload Ja Morant from their roster, the Kings emerged as potential suitors interested in getting the star guard to their franchise.

But shortly later, reports have now surfaced that Morant is not interested in heading to Sacramento as a part of any trade. Instead, Morant has two alternative landing spots in mind.

“With 24 hours to go until the trade deadline, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his camp are disinterested with the idea of playing in Sacramento, with a strong preference for Miami or Minnesota in the event he is dealt, sources tell @YahooSports,” wrote NBA insider Kelly Iko on X.

This information came shortly after Iko reported that Morant does not have the same influence over the front office’s decisions as James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Memphis is not working with Morant in the same manner as other stars like Harden and Giannis have done with their respective teams in trade talks, sources say. The Grizzlies are seeking the best deal strictly for the organization,” reported Iko earlier.

There is a potentially overlapping element here that can often be missed by an unsuspecting eye. Miami and Minnesota are also the two teams named in the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services. Morant could be eyeing a team-up with Antetokounmpo, potentially even in Miami.

As the Timberwolves have presumably taken the lead in the race with the idea of Antetokounmpo wanting to play with Anthony Edwards, the Heat have reportedly already begun pivoting to other players and potential deals, like Ja Morant.

Moreover, the Heat will reportedly be open to giving Ja Morant a three-year supermax extension, where he would earn nearly $60 million per year if he ends up in Miami. Therefore, Morant has all the incentives to try to hold off on a move to Sacramento.

However, it is immaterial what Morant wants if the Kings make an enticing offer to the Grizzlies. Morant is in the third year of his five-year, $197 million contract extension and thus will be forced to play two more seasons before leveraging his way to a team that he might want to play on.

But with Morant’s deteriorating performance and trade value, the Grizzlies front office might rush to ship him off to Sacramento if they feel the Kings are offering valuable assets in return. But if they hold off, they could be part of a potential blockbuster trade involving Antetokounmpo.

Morant is now injury-prone and a shell of the player he once was. He is currently averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting an inefficient 41.0% from the field.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies’ front office considers their franchise player’s preferences for one last time before shipping him off to initiate a full rebuild.