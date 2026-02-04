Grizzlies Eye Facilitator Role In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade To Add To Their 13 Total First-Round Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are quietly positioning themselves as one of the most important behind-the-scenes players in the unfolding Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga. According to Yahoo Sports insider Kelly Iko, Memphis is monitoring the situation closely and has explored becoming a facilitator in a potential multi-team deal involving the Milwaukee Bucks and other suitors.

“The Grizzlies are now also interested in being a facilitator in any Antetokounmpo deal elsewhere and are monitoring that situation closely, sources say.”

“Prior to Tuesday’s trade activity, Memphis was exploring the possibility of being part of a multi-team deal involving Minnesota and Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo that would have sent beloved Grizzlies guard Mike Conley back to Memphis, sources say. Minnesota instead moved Conley in a deal with the Bulls.”

That role matters. Facilitator teams are often the difference between blockbuster trades getting finished or stalling out. They absorb contracts, reroute players, and extract draft compensation for their flexibility. Memphis now has the assets and the motivation to do exactly that.

The timing is not accidental. The Grizzlies recently traded Jaren Jackson Jr., netting three first-round picks and opening up significant financial and roster flexibility. That move alone pushed Memphis to 13 first-round picks over the next seven years, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets. With that kind of draft capital, Memphis no longer needs to chase star talent directly. Instead, they can monetize cap space and roster slots.

Iko reported that before Minnesota rerouted Mike Conley to Chicago, Memphis had explored a three-team framework involving Minnesota and Milwaukee that would have sent Conley back to the Grizzlies. That deal never materialized, but it revealed Memphis’ intent. They are willing to insert themselves into complex trade structures if the return is draft-heavy.

That approach aligns with where the franchise is headed. With Jackson Jr. gone, Memphis is no longer operating as a playoff-focused roster. And with serious questions surrounding Ja Morant’s future, the front office appears open to maximizing long-term assets rather than forcing short-term competitiveness.

Being a facilitator in a Giannis deal offers a clean path forward. Contending teams chasing Antetokounmpo will need flexibility. Milwaukee will want picks and relief. Minnesota, Miami, or Golden State may need a third or fourth team to balance money and roster rules. Memphis can step in, take on undesirable contracts, move players to landing spots, and ask for first-round compensation in return.

That war chest allows Memphis to operate without urgency. They do not need Giannis or need to rush a Morant deal. What they need is leverage, and facilitator status gives them exactly that.

If a Giannis trade expands into a five- or six-team construction, Memphis is one of the few franchises equipped to make it work. They have picks, cap flexibility, and a front office clearly willing to play the long game. Whether Ja Morant ultimately moves or not, the Grizzlies are positioning themselves to extract value from chaos rather than be consumed by it.