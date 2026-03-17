5 Things We Learned After Lakers Defeated Rockets In Western Conference Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a hard-fought 100-92 victory over the Houston Rockets in a matchup with significant Western Conference implications.

Despite being outshot from the field and outrebounded, the Lakers relied on star power to grind out the win and hold onto the third seed while dropping Houston to 4th until further notice.

Behind a dominant performance from Luka Doncic and a well-rounded effort from LeBron James, Los Angeles capitalized on Houston’s mistakes and controlled key stretches of the game.

Let’s dive into the five key things we learned after this Western Conference showdown.

1. Luka Doncic Continues His MVP-Caliber Run

Luka Doncic once again proved to be the difference-maker for the Lakers. He finished with 36 points on 14-27 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists while consistently creating offense in isolation.

Even with Houston throwing multiple defensive looks at him with Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Doncic maintained control of the game’s tempo.

His ability to generate efficient scoring in half-court situations helped stabilize the Lakers’ offense during critical stretches.

While he did commit four turnovers, his overall offensive impact far outweighed those mistakes, especially in a game where scoring was at a premium.

2. Rockets’ Offense Was Pure Chaos

Los Angeles won this game due to Houston’s atrocious ball-handling. The Lakers benefited from 24 turnovers, compared to giving up 12, creating a significant possession advantage.

That translated into transition opportunities. The Lakers recorded 14 steals and held Houston to just four fast-break points, effectively neutralizing one of the Rockets’ strengths.

Austin Reaves was particularly impactful defensively, recording four steals, while multiple players contributed to disrupting Houston’s offensive flow.

The Lakers might deserve credit for “forcing” turnovers, but the Rockets simply beat themselves again tonight, and that has been a pattern for them all season long. The Lakers took advantage, so give them credit.

3. Houston’s Turnovers Undermined Strong Shooting

Despite shooting a more efficient 48.1% from the field, the Rockets were undone by their inability to take care of the basketball. Their 24 turnovers repeatedly halted offensive momentum and gave the Lakers easy scoring chances.

Kevin Durant struggled with ball security, committing seven turnovers, while Amen Thompson added four.

Durant, in particular, had to create offense as a pseudo point forward, and it was disastrous. Durant should be finishing plays, not creating them.

Those mistakes prevented Houston from fully capitalizing on its offensive efficiency. In a game where possessions were limited, those extra opportunities for the Lakers proved decisive.

4. Lakers Overcame Poor Three-Point Shooting

The Lakers had a poor shooting game from beyond the arc, shooting just 23.5%, with Doncic and Reaves shooting 4-20.

The Lakers relied on attacking the rim to get to the free-throw line. They scored 18-22 for 81.8%. The Lakers scored in the paint and on fast breaks, contributing to their poor 3-point shooting.

Also, timely baskets by players such as Marcus Smart gave the team the spacing needed to keep the offense running.

5. Rockets Controlled The Glass But Couldn’t Capitalize

The rebounding differential was 44-32 in favor of Houston, who also had 15 offensive rebounds, leading to multiple second-chance opportunities.

Amen Thompson spearheaded the efforts with 12 rebounds, while Clint Capela pitched in with eight. Houston was incredibly active on the rebounds, leading to more possessions.

This was unfortunate, though, as the extra possessions were nullified by a combination of high turnover rate and shooting 3’s at a paltry rate of 5-26 (19.2%). Despite very high overall shooting efficiency and dominating the boards, Houston was simply unable to achieve a better result.