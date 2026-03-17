Lakers Player Ratings: Doncic Carries Offense In Ugly Game From Start To Finish Against Rockets

This wasn’t pretty, but it still counts.

The Los Angeles Lakers grinded out a 100-92 win over the Houston Rockets in a game that never found any real rhythm. Both teams struggled to shoot from deep, possessions were messy, and offense was hard to come by for long stretches. The difference was simple: Luka Doncic had it going, and nobody else consistently did.

Los Angeles shot just 44.0% from the field and 23.5% from three, but forced 24 Houston turnovers, which helped cover up a rough offensive night across most of the roster.

Luka Doncic: A+

36 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 14-27 FG, 4-12 3PT, 4-5 FT, 40 MIN

Doncic played 40 minutes and carried the offense from start to finish. He scored 36 of the team’s 100 points, shooting 14-27 from the field while taking on a heavy shot-creation role all night.

The efficiency wasn’t perfect from three (4-12), but he kept attacking and was the only Laker consistently able to generate clean looks. He also added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals, staying active even while carrying the scoring load.

LeBron James: B+

18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 33 MIN

LeBron James gave the Lakers a steady secondary presence. In 33 minutes, he scored 18 points on efficient 7-13 shooting while adding five rebounds and five assists.

He didn’t force the issue offensively and played within the flow, helping keep things organized in a game that often felt chaotic. Only one turnover was a positive in a sloppy overall game.

Deandre Ayton: B

7 PTS, 11 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 27 MIN

Ayton didn’t get many scoring opportunities but made his presence felt on the glass. He pulled down 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, including six offensive boards.

He finished efficiently when he did get touches, going 3-6 from the field, and added a steal and a block defensively.

Marcus Smart: B-

11 PTS, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 36 MIN

Smart logged 36 minutes and provided some much-needed perimeter scoring. He knocked down three threes on seven attempts and finished with 11 points.

Outside of scoring, his stat line was quiet, but his ability to hit a few outside shots mattered in a game where offense was hard to find.

Austin Reaves: C+

15 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 1 TOV, 5-18 FG, 0-8 3PT, 5-5 FT, 40 MIN

Playing 40 minutes, Austin Reaves had an average game at best. He scored 15 points, with 5 coming from free throws (5-5 attempts), and had a 5-18 FG shooting game. He also had an atrocious game from three, finishing with zero makes in 8 attempts.

You could argue that the game was not a total loss for him with his 4 steals and 5 assists, which was quite something at least. He played a vital role, despite his shots failing.

Rui Hachimura: C

6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 23 MIN

Against the Rockets, Hachimura spent 23 minutes and only produced 6 points with a shooting line of 3-6. A majority of his shots were taken in the paint. Hachimura also contributed 3 rebounds and a steal but did not leave a lasting legacy on the game.

Jake LaRavia: C

7 PTS, 4 REB, 3 STL, 3 TOV, 1-2 FG, 5-6 FT, 12 MIN

LaRavia collected a peculiar but still successful stat line in only 12 min. He got 7 points without taking more than two shots, using the free-throw line to his advantage. He collected 4 boards and 3 steals, but also committed 3 turnovers.

Luke Kennard: C

2 AST, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 17 MIN

Seventeen minutes and Kennard still couldn’t find a bucket. He missed 2 shots from the floor and 2 from behind the 3-point arc. He got 2 assists but the Lakers were counting on him to shoot the ball more in this situation.

Jaxson Hayes: C

1 STL, 0-1 FG, 12 MIN

Hayes only played 12 min, missing his only shot attempt. He did get a steal, but it was a quiet game.