Jaylen Brown Was Stunned That Officials Gave Him 21 Free Throws Against Suns

The Boston Celtics recorded a key 120-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, extending their winning streak to two games. With Jaylen Brown leading the charge, the Celtics improved to 45-23 on the season.

It is worth noting that, despite his superstar status, Brown is overlooked by officials, something he has addressed on multiple occasions. However, with a career-high 21 free throw attempts on Monday night, Brown was as stunned as anyone when reacting to receiving a favorable whistle.

“I ain’t never ever got to the free-throw line that much,” Brown joked. “It’s crazy. I feel like that’s how I normally play. But I guess today it got called a little differently. I’m grateful. I was able to knock them down and we were able to get the win.”

Brown reiterated this point while speaking with the media after the game, too, adding:

“I, personally, am the same. Just physical going downhill. Staying on two feet. They [the officials] made the calls tonight.”

With Jayson Tatum missing a large portion of the season, Brown shouldered a larger role on the offensive end. Although this yielded positive results, with Boston emerging as one of the top teams in the East, the Celtics’ superstar was aware he wasn’t being rewarded with free throws like other stars.

To that point, Jaylen Brown has been vocal about his displeasure with officials for missing foul calls, even subtly taking shots at players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for foul-baiting. However, after this performance, it would appear that things are shifting.

Jaylen Brown Continues To Grow In Stature

Jaylen Brown ended Monday night’s game with 41 points, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block while shooting 10-20 from the field and 19-21 from the charity stripe. For all intents and purposes, this is a performance befitting a superstar.

While it was evident that Jaylen Brown always had the potential, with the spotlight on Jayson Tatum, these aspects were often overlooked. This season, has seen Brown grow in stature.

“I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of myself,” Brown stated. “I’ve always felt like I could be one of the top players in the world, given the opportunity, and I feel like I got to display that this season. So now the focus is to just get ready for the playoffs. It’s kind of like my mentality now. Stay healthy. But I’ve had a great year. I’m extremely grateful, grateful to my teammates, and it’s been fun.”

With averages of 28.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, the 29-year-old is also making a solid case for being considered an MVP candidate this season. Given what he has achieved with the Celtics this season, especially in Tatum’s absence, it is safe to say that Jaylen Brown has shone in the capacity of a leader.

Now, at full strength, Boston appears to be a legitimate title contender. Ranking second in the East, with only 3.5 games separating them from the Detroit Pistons (48-19) in first place, the Celtics will be a force to be reckoned with once the playoffs roll around.