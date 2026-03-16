Jaylen Brown Posts 41 Points To Outduel Devin Booker In Celtics Win; 5 Major Takeaways

The Boston Celtics secured a 120-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns in a high-scoring battle highlighted by a star duel between Jaylen Brown and Devin Booker.

Brown delivered one of the most dominant performances of the night, erupting for 41 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Booker answered with 40 points and six assists of his own. Despite Booker’s scoring explosion, Boston’s balanced offense and superior shooting efficiency ultimately proved to be the difference.

1. Jaylen Brown Delivers A Superstar Performance

Jaylen Brown put together one of the most impressive scoring performances of his season. The Celtics star finished with 41 points on 10-20 shooting, consistently attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line.

Brown’s aggression was evident throughout the game. He attempted 21 free throws, converting 19, which allowed Boston to maintain offensive pressure even during stretches when their perimeter shots weren’t falling.

Beyond scoring, Brown contributed across the board with seven rebounds and six assists, showcasing his all-around impact. His performance ultimately set the tone for Boston’s offense.

2. Devin Booker Nearly Matches Brown’s Explosion

Devin Booker delivered a spectacular performance of his own for the Suns. The All-Star guard finished with 40 points on 15-24 shooting, demonstrating elite shot creation from all areas of the floor.

Booker also contributed six assists, carrying much of Phoenix’s offensive load throughout the contest. He repeatedly kept the Suns within striking distance whenever Boston attempted to build momentum.

However, Booker’s seven turnovers proved costly. Several late-game mistakes disrupted Phoenix’s offensive rhythm and prevented them from fully capitalizing on his incredible scoring night.

3. Boston’s Three-Point Shooting Created Separation

The Celtics gained a crucial edge from beyond the arc. Boston knocked down 17 three-pointers on 42.5% shooting, compared to Phoenix’s 13 threes at 32.5%.

Multiple players contributed to Boston’s perimeter attack. Derrick White drilled five three-pointers on his way to 21 points, while Payton Pritchard added five threes and 19 points off the bench.

Those outside shots stretched the Suns’ defense and created driving lanes for Brown and Jayson Tatum, allowing Boston to maintain offensive efficiency throughout the night.

4. Celtics Controlled The Paint

Boston established defensive depth in the paint as they scored 40 points in comparison to Phoenix’s 28. This advantage helped balance the Celtics’ perimeter shooting.

The dominant element of this paint scoring was the aggressive driving of Jaylen Brown. His driving ability forced collapses in Phoenix’s defense time and time again.

The frontcourt of the Boston Celtics added depth to the already dominant defensive paint scoring. Queta’s defensive structure holding skills allowed him to be a facilitator and dominate in the defensive paint.

5. Phoenix Lacked Offensive Consistency Outside Booker

While Phoenix gave Booker freedom and allowed him to score as much as he wanted, they could not generate a cohesive scoring strategy for the rest of the team. Limited offensive efficiency was also a struggle for Jalen Green as he scored 21 points, with only 1-7 from the 3-point line.

Oso Ighodaro played 33 minutes and scored 4 points. Collin Gillespie also contributed to this struggle defensively with only 3 total points.

Although the bench of the Suns, with Grayson Allen and Haywood Highsmith scoring, could be better defensively, they lost the offensive dynamic, as it was one of the keys to the game.