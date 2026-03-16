Warriors Player Ratings: 5-Game Losing Streak Ends Thanks To Porzingis’ Huge Night

After five straight losses, the Golden State Warriors finally found their rhythm again. Behind a dominant night from Kristaps Porzingis and strong offensive performances from several contributors, Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 125-117.

The Warriors controlled most of the game, leading for nearly the entire night while dominating inside the paint with 68 points in the lane. Porzingis was the clear difference-maker off the bench, delivering a huge scoring performance that Washington had no answer for.

Here’s how each Warriors player performed.

Kristaps Porzingis: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 3 TOV, 8-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 13-14 FT, 26 MIN

Porzingis was the biggest reason the Warriors snapped their losing streak. In just 26 minutes he exploded for 30 points, shooting 8-13 from the field while repeatedly getting to the free throw line.

He made 13 of his 14 free throws and was a problem for Washington every time he touched the ball near the paint. On top of the scoring, he also added five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks, impacting both ends of the floor.

De’Anthony Melton: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 12-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT, 30 MIN

Melton delivered one of his best scoring performances of the season. He finished with 27 points on an extremely efficient 12-17 shooting night.

Most of his damage came attacking inside the arc, consistently finding openings in the defense. He also added five rebounds and four assists, giving Golden State a huge offensive boost from the starting lineup.

Gui Santos: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 7-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 28 MIN

Posting 28 minutes and 18 points is a very strong stat line for a role player. Shooting 70% from the field and 67% from 3, Santos had a great shooting night.

He also had 5 assists and consistently facilitated for the Warriors.

Gary Payton II: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-10 FG, 1-3 FT, 24 MIN

Payton brought his usual energy off the bench. In 24 minutes, he scored 15 points on efficient shooting and stayed active defensively.

He grabbed six rebounds and added two steals and a block, providing the kind of hustle plays that often swing momentum.

Pat Spencer: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Spencer gave the Warriors solid minutes off the bench. He scored 10 points while knocking down two three-pointers and added four assists.

He handled secondary playmaking duties and helped keep the offense organized when the starters rested.

Brandin Podziemski: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT, 28 MIN

Podziemski struggled with his shooting efficiency but still contributed in several areas. He scored 10 points while adding four rebounds and three assists.

Even though his shot wasn’t falling consistently, he remained active defensively and helped move the ball.

Draymond Green: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 2-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 29 MIN

Green didn’t have a big scoring night, finishing with five points on 2-8 shooting. However, he contributed in other areas with eight rebounds and seven assists.

His passing helped create several easy looks for teammates, and he also added two steals on the defensive end.

Malevy Leons: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-5 FG, 16 MIN

Leons made the most of his time. Scoring 8 points and getting 4 out of 5 shots in 16 minutes is not easy.

His rim activities were also a contribution and the small scoring energy was great.

Will Richard: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-6 FG, 0-4 3PT, 32 MIN

Richard played 32 minutes with no points. 4 of 6 attempts in the three-pointers missed. One of the shots was a 3-pointer.

The game needed more contribution even with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Omer Yurtseven: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 2-2 FT, 2 MIN

Yurtseven had an extremely limited time, but even then, getting 2 assists and scoring 2 points from free throws was an achievement.