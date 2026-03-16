Jalen Brunson Is The Reason Why Knicks Won’t Win A Championship, Says Stephen A. Smith

While Jalen Brunson has been a bright spark for the Knicks, Stephen A. Smith makes a bold claim regarding the superstar.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks pulled off their biggest comeback of the season on Sunday night as they secured a 110-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors. While Jalen Brunson‘s heroics helped New York overcome a 21-point deficit, Stephen A. Smith was quite disappointed with the team’s performance.

Given that the Knicks were facing a severely shorthanded Warriors’ team, Smith’s reaction is understandable. However, while speaking about Mikal Bridges‘ shortcomings on “First Take,” Smith blamed Jalen Brunson for reducing the Knicks’ chances of winning the title.

“It is unacceptable,” Smith noted. “I want to remind everybody right now, we can say what we want, and this is going to shock everybody, the person I’m blaming most for all of this is Jalen Brunson. It’s the only thing I can blame Jalen Brunson for, who I’m so proud to have as a New York Knick, but this is all his fault.”

Stephen A. Smith proceeded to break down what the Knicks had to give up to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets last season. With multiple players and five first-round picks being moved, it was a huge investment on behalf of the Knicks. However, Smith added that it was only made possible because Jalen Brunson intentionally took a pay cut to facilitate the move.

“He [Brunson] did it so they can go get his boy, which I have no problem with. Mikal Bridges is not a scrub,” Smith continued. “He can play. He’s reliable. He’s out there every night. He never cheats you. He works hard. But he ain’t an All-Star. You can’t let your organization give up that much to get a dude that’s going to ultimately handicap you from building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

Bridges played a key role during the Knicks’ playoff push last year. While promising, this season’s production, especially in light of his huge contract extension, hasn’t been as noteworthy.

With averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 37.3% from three-point range, Bridges has been largely underwhelming. When also factoring in his recent slump, posting 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game over the last six games, Smith’s statement seems more valid.

Although Jalen Brunson may have played a significant role in Bridges’ acquisition, it may be excessive to blame him for the Knicks’ chances. Given how well he has performed this season, with averages of 23.6 points and 6.6 assists per game, it can be argued that he’s one of the few reasons the Knicks can be considered a contender.

Regardless, the win against the Warriors, while positive, does raise some concerns about New York’s performance.

Currently third in the East (44-25), the Knicks remain in the title picture. However, when noting their shortcomings, it is apparent that the team needs to address some issues before the playoffs to maximize their chances. With Brunson also noting some of the team’s problems during his postgame availability, New York would do well to make adjustments right away.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images Jaylen Brown Posts 41 Points To Outduel Devin Booker In Celtics Win; 5 Major Takeaways
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like