Jalen Brunson Is The Reason Why Knicks Won’t Win A Championship, Says Stephen A. Smith

The New York Knicks pulled off their biggest comeback of the season on Sunday night as they secured a 110-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors. While Jalen Brunson‘s heroics helped New York overcome a 21-point deficit, Stephen A. Smith was quite disappointed with the team’s performance.

Given that the Knicks were facing a severely shorthanded Warriors’ team, Smith’s reaction is understandable. However, while speaking about Mikal Bridges‘ shortcomings on “First Take,” Smith blamed Jalen Brunson for reducing the Knicks’ chances of winning the title.

“It is unacceptable,” Smith noted. “I want to remind everybody right now, we can say what we want, and this is going to shock everybody, the person I’m blaming most for all of this is Jalen Brunson. It’s the only thing I can blame Jalen Brunson for, who I’m so proud to have as a New York Knick, but this is all his fault.”

Stephen A. Smith proceeded to break down what the Knicks had to give up to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets last season. With multiple players and five first-round picks being moved, it was a huge investment on behalf of the Knicks. However, Smith added that it was only made possible because Jalen Brunson intentionally took a pay cut to facilitate the move.

“He [Brunson] did it so they can go get his boy, which I have no problem with. Mikal Bridges is not a scrub,” Smith continued. “He can play. He’s reliable. He’s out there every night. He never cheats you. He works hard. But he ain’t an All-Star. You can’t let your organization give up that much to get a dude that’s going to ultimately handicap you from building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

Bridges played a key role during the Knicks’ playoff push last year. While promising, this season’s production, especially in light of his huge contract extension, hasn’t been as noteworthy.

With averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 37.3% from three-point range, Bridges has been largely underwhelming. When also factoring in his recent slump, posting 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game over the last six games, Smith’s statement seems more valid.

Although Jalen Brunson may have played a significant role in Bridges’ acquisition, it may be excessive to blame him for the Knicks’ chances. Given how well he has performed this season, with averages of 23.6 points and 6.6 assists per game, it can be argued that he’s one of the few reasons the Knicks can be considered a contender.

Regardless, the win against the Warriors, while positive, does raise some concerns about New York’s performance.

Currently third in the East (44-25), the Knicks remain in the title picture. However, when noting their shortcomings, it is apparent that the team needs to address some issues before the playoffs to maximize their chances. With Brunson also noting some of the team’s problems during his postgame availability, New York would do well to make adjustments right away.