Top 4 NBA Stars Under The Most Pressure To Win A Title This Year

As the 2025-26 NBA season draws to a close, playoff teams across the league are preparing for a fierce battle in the months to come. With just a few weeks left to go, now is the time to get everything in order to make that final push and maximize team chemistry before the real action begins.

In the West, the Thunder and Spurs have a firm grip on the standings, standing as the two overwhelming favorites to win. Coming off a championship and MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t feeling the pressure to secure his second-straight title. Similarly, Victor Wembanayama is still too young to have win-now expectations. For everyone else, however, the stakes are high, and failure to reach their goals could have major implications on their legacy.

Meanwhile, out East, things are much more open. The Pistons have been the best team all year long, and Cade Cunningham’s legacy has benefited greatly as a result. Similarly, the Boston Celtics have earned widespread praise for staying competitive without Jayson Tatum, who just recently returned from injury. Outside of those teams, all bets are off in the East, and it only puts more pressure on other stars to seize the opportunity.

So, with the playoff picture clear on both sides, we can better understand which stars are going to be feeling the heat this year. While they may not be favored to win, fans and experts expect some degree of success from these players, and failure to reach their goals could raise serious questions about the trajectory of their careers.

4. Anthony Edwards

At 24 years old, Anthony Edwards still has plenty of time to win a ring, and he’s on a mission to deliver one to Minnesota. But after back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, people are ready to see more from the young superstar. This season, with averages of 29.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 49.2% shooting from the field (40.2% from three), he’s producing at an elite level, but can he sustain it when the stakes are highest?

Despite the steep competition in the West, there’s really no excuse for Edwards not to at least make the finals this year. He’s got a stacked team (with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert) that’s sixth in the standings, hardened playoff experience, and more than enough talent to be the leader that Minnesota needs. At this point, any signs of regression will be held against Edwards as fans doubt if he’s the one to lead the Wolves to a title.

3. James Harden

The clock is ticking for James Harden. As a former MVP, three-time scoring leader, and 11x All-Star, Harden (36) has already secured a spot in the Hall of Fame, but he’s still missing a glaring achievement from his resume: a Finals victory. After joining the Cavaliers this season, Harden is on his sixth stop now, and it could very well be his last if he fails to deliver.

So far, with averages of 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0,5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 48.7% shooting for the Cavs, he’s been everything they needed offensively, but that alone won’t be enough to mark his tenure as successful. As Donovan Mitchell has stated, it’s championship or bust for the Cavaliers, who have risen to fourth in the standings at 40-26. If Harden doesn’t make it work here, there may be no other place that he can find success.

2. Jalen Brunson

Many doubters have questioned whether Jalen Brunson can be the best player on a championship team. At 6’2″ and 190 pounds, he’s smaller than you’d expect for a franchise cornerstone. Nevertheless, Knicks fans have hailed him as their hero, and he’s everything that comes with it. This season, with averages of 26.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 46.4% shooting and 38.0% shooting from three, Brunson has been an MVP candidate when healthy, but Knicks fans care little for what happens between October and April.

The true test for Brunson will be in the playoffs, where the Knicks have fallen short over the past few years. After a loss in the Conference Finals in 2025, the fans will be expecting something more this go-round, and that means Brunson must answer the call. It’ll be hard for him to outdo his current play, but Brunson must find a way to elevate his game, or it could cause some major changes in New York City.

1. Luka Doncic

The Lakers are constantly under championship pressure, and Luka Doncic is finding that out the hard way. He’s been hearing criticism since the day of his arrival, and Lakers fans never stop reminding him to stay in shape, try harder on defense, and ignore the officials on every missed call. For a Lakers team that’s moving on from LeBron James, everything hinges on Luka now, and he carries the entire weight of the franchise on his back (both present and future).

Of course, with questions circulating about his work ethic and commitment to the game, Doncic is also playing to stop the narratives that pushed him out of Dallas. Today, that trade is still at the forefront of his mind, and it’s fueling one of his best seasons ever at 32.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 36.7% shooting from three. Still, the ultimate test will be in the post-season, and Lakers fans expect nothing but the best.