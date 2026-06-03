Only 7 Players Have Scored 50+ Points In An NBA Finals Game

Scoring 50 points in the regular season is already rare. Doing it in the NBA Finals is much harder. There is more scouting, more contact, fewer easy shots, and no soft possessions. Every defense knows where the ball is going, and every miss feels bigger.

That is why the list is so small. In NBA history, only seven players have scored 50+ points in a Finals game. Some did it to close a championship. Some did it to take control of a series. One did it and still lost, which shows how brutal the game was.

The names fit the level: Bob Pettit, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Jerry West, Rick Barry, Michael Jordan, and Elgin Baylor. They got there in different ways. Pettit and Giannis used power, rebounds, and free throws. Jordan and West did it with shot-making and control. Baylor gave the Finals its highest-scoring game ever.

Here is the full list, from least to most points.

7. Bob Pettit – 50 Points

Stats: 50 PTS, 19 REB, 1 AST, 19-34 FG, 12-15 FT, 42 MIN

Game: Game 6 of the 1958 NBA Finals, Hawks 110, Celtics 109

Bob Pettit’s 50-point game still has a special place because it came in a championship-clinching game. That gives it a different value from most scoring explosions. Pettit didn’t just score a lot. He closed the Celtics, beat Bill Russell’s team, and delivered the Hawks’ only championship.

The efficiency was strong for 1958. Pettit shot 19-of-34 from the field, good for 55.9% from the field. He also made 12 of 15 free throws, which put him at 80.0% from the line. That gave him a 61.6 true shooting percentage in a game where the Hawks won by one point. In a one-point Finals closeout, every free throw had title weight.

The fourth quarter is the part that gives this game its myth. Pettit scored 19 of the Hawks’ final 21 points. That is pure half-court pressure. No three-point line. No spacing like modern NBA. Just repeated touches, physical finishes, and free throws.

For this list, Pettit is seventh only because the scoring number is tied for the lowest. In terms of weight, this is one of the top two games here. A 50-point, 19-rebound closeout in a one-point Finals win is almost impossible to repeat.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 50 Points

Stats: 50 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5 BLK, 6 TOV, 16-25 FG, 1-3 3PT, 17-19 FT, 42 MIN

Game: Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Bucks 105, Suns 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the modern version of Pettit’s game. Same point total. Same championship-clinching stage. Same pressure. Different style.

The numbers are ridiculous because they hit every category. Giannis had 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. He shot 16-of-25 from the field, made 17 of 19 free throws, and finished with a 74.9 true shooting percentage. That is elite efficiency with a championship on the line.

The free throws are the most important stat. Giannis was a career 71.7% free-throw shooter entering that season, and the Suns had tried to use the line as a pressure point. In Game 6, that plan died. He made 17 free throws. That was 34.0% of his total scoring. The Bucks didn’t need high three-point volume from him because he controlled the paint and punished every foul.

The five blocks also separate this from a normal scoring night. Giannis was the best scorer and one of the best defenders in the same game. He erased shots at the rim, protected the weak side, and still had enough energy to score 13 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks had lost the first two games of the Finals, then won four straight. Giannis had a knee injury scare before the series and still came back with one of the best closeout games ever. For modern Finals performances, this is hard to beat. A 50-point closeout with 14 rebounds and five blocks isn’t normal basketball. It is a title won through force, touch, and defensive range.

5. LeBron James – 51 Points

Stats: 51 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 19-32 FG, 3-7 3PT, 10-11 FT, 48 MIN

Game: Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 (OT)

LeBron James is the only player on this list who lost his 50-point Finals game. That makes the game painful, but it also shows how much he had to do.

The Cavaliers were heavy underdogs against the Warriors. That roster had Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. LeBron still scored 51 points on 19-of-32 shooting. He added eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block. His 69.2 true shooting percentage is absurd for a player creating that much offense against that opponent.

The scoring was complete. LeBron attacked the rim, hit pull-up threes, punished switches, and used the post when the Cavaliers needed a slower possession. He made 3 of 7 from three and 10 of 11 at the line. The Warriors couldn’t just give him one shot type. He scored from every area that mattered.

The eight assists don’t even show the full burden. The Warriors sent help, loaded early, and tried to make role players decide games. LeBron still kept the Cavaliers close enough to have a chance at the end of regulation.

The ending changes how people talk about this game. The missed free throw by George Hill, the offensive rebound by J.R. Smith, and the overtime collapse became the headline. That shouldn’t erase the 48 minutes before overtime.

LeBron played 47:32 in an overtime game, scored 51, and almost stole Game 1 on the road against one of the most talented teams ever. It wasn’t a win. That is the only reason it doesn’t rank higher in historical feel. As a one-man offensive load, it is one of the strongest Finals games ever.

4. Jerry West – 53 Points

Stats: 53 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 21-41 FG, 11-13 FT, 46 MIN

Game: Game 1 of the 1969 NBA Finals, Lakers 120, Celtics 118

Jerry West’s 53-point game is different because of the playmaking. Most 50-point Finals games are scoring-first games with some extra box-score value. West gave the Lakers 53 points and 10 assists. That means he directly created at least 73 points, before even counting passes that led to free throws.

The shooting volume was huge. West took 41 shots and made 21. He shot 51.2% from the field and 84.6% from the line. For a guard in 1969, with no three-point line and heavy defensive contact, that is elite shot-making. He had to score through midrange pull-ups, drives, and difficult spots.

The assist number is the key. West wasn’t just hunting shots. He controlled the game. He created for Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, and the rest of the Lakers while still carrying the scoring load. That is why this game has such a strong statistical shape. It had volume, efficiency, and creation.

The 1969 Finals also gives the game more context. West later became the only player to win Finals MVP while losing the series. That award came because his full series was absurd: 37.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

3. Rick Barry – 55 Points

Stats: 55 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 22-48 FG, 11-19 FT, 46 MIN

Game: Game 3 of the 1967 NBA Finals, Warriors 130, 76ers 124

Rick Barry’s 55-point game was heavy volume, heavy pressure, and heavy shot creation. It wasn’t the most efficient game on this list, but the workload was extreme.

Barry took 48 shots. That is the highest field-goal attempt total among these seven 50-point Finals games. He made 22 of them, good for 45.8% from the field. The free throws hurt the efficiency because he went 11-of-19 at the line, only 57.9%.

Still, the raw production was massive. Barry had 55 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in 46 minutes. The Warriors beat the 76ers by six, and Barry had to carry an offense against one of the best teams ever. The 76ers had Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer. They finished the regular season 68-13 and became one of the strongest champions in NBA history.

That context helps Barry. He wasn’t scoring 55 against a weak opponent. He was trying to keep the Warriors alive against a team with elite size, balance, and star power. His shot diet had to be difficult because the Warriors needed him to create from everywhere.

The game also fits Barry’s full 1967 playoff run. He led the playoffs with 521 total points and had a 35.6 points per game regular season. This wasn’t a one-night spike from a scorer who got hot. It was the highest-volume version of one of the best scorers of that era.

2. Michael Jordan – 55 Points

Stats: 55 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 21-37 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13-18 FT, 46 MIN

Game: Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals, Bulls 111, Suns 105

Michael Jordan’s 55-point game didn’t feel like wild shot-chucking. It felt controlled from start to end. He took 37 shots, scored 55 points, and still had only one turnover. That is the part that makes the game look even better on paper.

The Suns had Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, and a deep offense. The Bulls needed Jordan to answer possession after possession, and he did it without wasting many trips.

He shot 56.8% from the field and had a 61.2 true shooting percentage. This was also before the three-point era. Jordan went 0-of-1 from three, so almost all of the scoring came from twos and free throws. That means midrange pull-ups, post-ups, drives, and foul pressure. No easy boost from five or six made threes.

The timing also gives the game weight. The Bulls had split the first two games at home, then won Game 3 in triple overtime. Game 4 could’ve changed the series. If the Suns won, the series would’ve been tied 2-2 with Game 5 still in their building. Instead, Jordan dropped 55 and gave the Bulls a 3-1 lead.

This game also came inside the best scoring Finals series ever. Jordan finished the 1993 Finals with 41.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Nobody has averaged more points in an NBA Finals series.

Barry matched the 55-point number, but Jordan’s game was more efficient, more controlled, and came inside a title run.

1. Elgin Baylor – 61 Points

Stats: 61 PTS, 22 REB, 1 AST, 22-46 FG, 17-19 FT, 48 MIN

Game: Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals, Lakers 126, Celtics 121

Elgin Baylor’s 61-point game still sits alone. More than 60 years later, no player has passed it in an NBA Finals game.

The box score looks almost fake because it wasn’t only scoring. Baylor had 61 points, 22 rebounds, and played all 48 minutes. He shot 22-of-46 from the field and 17-of-19 from the line. That means he didn’t just take a huge number of shots. He also got to the line, finished there, and gave the Lakers 22 rebounds in a five-point road win.

The moment also gives the game more weight. This was Game 5 of the 1962 Finals, with the series tied 2-2. Baylor didn’t do it in a game with low pressure. He did it in the Celtics’ building, against Bill Russell’s defense, and pushed the Lakers one win away from the title.

That is the part that makes the game so hard to compare. A modern player can score 61 with threes, spacing, and free throws. But 61 points with 22 rebounds in a Finals game is almost a different sport. Baylor had to score, rebound, absorb contact, and stay on the floor for every minute.

The Lakers didn’t win the series, so this game doesn’t have the same ending as Pettit’s or Giannis’ closeout games. But as a single-game Finals box score, it still stands above everything else. The record is 61, and Baylor still owns it.