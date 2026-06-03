Celtics Have Key Advantage Over Heat In Race For Giannis Antetokounmpo

For months, the Miami Heat have been viewed as one of the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee Bucks finally decide to move on from their franchise superstar. But according to a new report, the Boston Celtics might hold one major advantage in the race.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, Giannis is reportedly ‘very intrigued’ by the Celtics’ overall roster construction and long-term outlook.

“And then there’s the question of how Antetokounmpo sees the Celtics situation. That might matter more than anything else. While league sources have long maintained that he’s interested in joining the Heat, there are also indications that he’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s and could thus remain more competitive after a blockbuster deal.”

That distinction could prove crucial if Giannis makes his decision.

The Celtics and Heat are entering the offseason from very different positions. Boston finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record and entered the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the championship. However, their season ended in shocking fashion after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Despite that collapse, Boston still boasts one of the deepest rosters in basketball. Jayson Tatum remains one of the league’s premier forwards, while Jaylen Brown is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

The Heat’s situation is far less convincing from a championship perspective. Miami finished 43-39 and failed to advance out of the Play-In Tournament. While Bam Adebayo remains one of the NBA’s best two-way big men, the Heat lack the proven star power and depth currently found in Boston.

That appears to be part of Giannis’ thinking. The two-time MVP has reportedly made it clear that returning to championship contention is his top priority. Joining a team that can survive the outgoing assets required in a blockbuster trade may be more important than simply choosing a preferred destination.

Giannis remains one of the league’s most dominant players despite ongoing injury concerns. Last season he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Even while missing significant time, he remained one of the most impactful players in basketball whenever he stepped on the floor.

The Heat continue to have plenty of momentum in the rumor mill. Reports suggest Miami has already submitted an offer package, and Giannis has fueled speculation himself with comments about the franchise and reported interest in buying property in South Florida. Bill Simmons has even suggested Miami’s reported offer may be too aggressive given Giannis’ age, health concerns, and contract situation.

Still, Boston presents something Miami currently cannot. The Celtics offer a deeper roster, two established All-NBA caliber stars, and a pathway to immediate title contention even after a major trade. Reports have also linked Jaylen Brown to several potential Giannis trade frameworks, including direct swap concepts involving Milwaukee.

Giannis has reportedly expressed interest in staying in the Eastern Conference, with both Boston and Miami viewed as preferred destinations. The question now is whether he values the Heat’s culture and history more than the Celtics’ superior roster depth.

If winning another championship is truly the top priority, Boston may have the strongest argument of all.