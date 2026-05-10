Lakers And Warriors Dealt Blow In Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit As Trade Preference Revealed

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo might finally be on the move this offseason, and a whole host of teams would be interested in his services. The Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a team that will push hard for Antetokounmpo, but The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm report that it is believed he’d prefer to remain in the Eastern Conference.

“Yet there is significant skepticism among rival executives that Antetokounmpo would welcome this option, as he is believed to be interested in joining a true title-contender. The Trail Blazers, even with him, would likely struggle to reach that tier. As these playoffs have shown so far, joining a top-tier team in the East would be the wiser way to reach that goal.

“That sentiment comes up frequently in leaguewide discussions about what Antetokounmpo might want, as it’s widely believed he’d prefer to play for an Eastern Conference team.”

This is a blow to the teams in the Western Conference. Notably, the Los Angeles Lakers are said to be preparing to pursue Antetokounmpo in the offseason. The Golden State Warriors had put in an offer for the Bucks forward before the Feb. 5 deadline and are expected to look into acquiring him once again in the summer.

The Lakers and Warriors would be true title contenders with Antetokounmpo, but staying in the weaker conference would be a smart move. It would be a much easier pathway to the NBA Finals from the East than the West.

Now, the Bucks can trade Antetokounmpo wherever they want to, as he doesn’t have a no-trade clause. The issue, however, is that the 10-time All-Star can become a free agent in 2027 by opting out of his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. So, Antetokounmpo is going to have some say in where he goes. It might take a lot of convincing for him to agree to head out West.

As for teams that fit the bill in the East, two stand out: the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. The Knicks have long been touted as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, but they are the favorites to get to the NBA Finals. Will they try to break up their core for the 31-year-old if they make it to the big stage? Perhaps if they’re no match for whoever comes out of the West.

The Celtics, meanwhile, were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers. They could certainly look to make a big move, and a swap involving Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown has been put forth.

With this trade, Brown would get his own team in Milwaukee, which he might desire, while Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum would form arguably the best duo in the NBA. This might be in everyone’s best interests. Brown and Celtics’ president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, have shut down talk of a parting of ways, but expect rumors to keep flying around.

While that will remain a talking point, Antetokounmpo, who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, will be the one dominating the headlines throughout this offseason. Here’s hoping that at least one of his wishes ends up coming true. You want to see a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber on a true contender. The Bucks finished 11th in the East with a 32-50 record and are going nowhere.