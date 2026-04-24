Los Angeles Lakers Preparing Major Summer Push For Giannis Antetokounmpo

If you think life is good now as a Lakers fan, just wait until the upcoming offseason, when Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to hit the trade market.

After months of negotiations, the Bucks failed to find a deal by the deadline, pushing off his change of scenery until this July. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, while much remains unknown, the Lakers are expected to be among a growing group of teams to show interest in the two-time MVP from Greece.

“There will be no shortage of Giannis trade suitors this offseason, yet the two-time MVP holds more leverage now than he did in the middle of the season since he has a player option for the 2027-28 season,” wrote Siegel. “All three suitors from the trade deadline are preparing to pursue Giannis again, as are the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said.”

Giannis made it clear this season that he wanted to join a high-market team like the Knicks, Lakers, or Heat, but they won’t be the only ones in pursuit. In fact, according to Siegel, practically every team capable of adding Giannis will give it some consideration this summer.

“Many other teams, like the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets, could all get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes, should he be on the trade block, based on how their respective seasons play out in the postseason. The bottom line is that every team with the capability to pursue Giannis will do so if the Bucks are truly open to listening to trade offers again.”

As a 10x All-Star and former NBA champion who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game this season, it’s no surprise that so many teams will be scrambling for a chance to add Giannis to their roster. He’s the kind of star that would shift the balance of power overnight, and where he goes this summer may have far-reaching effects that are felt for the next decade.

The Lakers, in particular, stand out as an explosive destination for Giannis. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves set as their duo of the future, they weren’t a team that many had pegged as a good fit for the Greek Freak. That’s not to mention what the Lakers would have to give up for his services, which would drastically deplete their limited asset pool.

Nevertheless, when a star of Giannis’ caliber is on the table, the Lakers cannot help but get involved. As a versatile two-way swingman, he could elevate the Lakers’ defense while providing much-needed scoring support for guard Luka Doncic. His combination of size, strength, and athleticism is unlike anything else, and would make Los Angeles the instant title favorites.

Still, acquiring Giannis would be neither cheap nor easy. With most of their players heading for free agency, the Lakers would likely have to negotiate some kind of sign-and-trade to make a favorable deal. One package could include Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and multiple first-round picks, but it may not be enough to out-bid the competition.

Ultimately, nobody knows where Giannis will end up, but it’s looking increasingly like he’s played his final game with the Bucks. Despite years of loyalty to the franchise, this parting has not been pretty, and it will surely leave behind a sour taste when it’s all said and done. If the Lakers are smart, they will turn the Bucks’ collapse to their own advantage by picking up Giannis and creating a new dynasty that could rule the West for years to come.