Key Updates For Joel Embiid, Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant, And Victor Wembanyama Before Pivotal Game 3 Matchups

NBA insider reveals key updates on major playoff stars, including Austin Reaves, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Victor Wembanyama.

Nico Martinez
9 Min Read
Nov 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Game 3 is often considered the most pivotal game of any playoff series, for multiple reasons. Besides coming with a change of scenery, it’s the point where the momentum is swung one way or the other.

Tonight, there are three games that could very well decide the fate of their respective series: Celtics vs. 76ers, Lakers vs. Rockets, and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers. As much as talent and passion will play a role in the final scores, health will also play a major factor, as multiple stars are facing uncertain availability. Fortunately, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania provided some clarity on the injury front. Specifically, he details the current situation with Joel Embiid, Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant, and Victor Wembanyama.

Today’s slate of games starts in Philadelphia, where the 76ers will be looking to take a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics. Joel Embiid is the only player on the injury report for both teams, but he may soon be ready to rejoin his teammates. While Embiid is officially listed as doubtful for tonight’s showdown, Shams hinted that we may yet see him in this series.

“He had surgery for appendicitis about two weeks ago,” said Shams. “It is up in the air whether he’s going to be able to play or not. I’m told he participated in the 76ers’ shootaround this morning, he had some treatment this afternoon, and then he’s going to see once he gets to the arena: is he going to be able to warm up to try to play?”

Embiid, 32, is itching to get healthy and help the 76ers make a run, but he still needs more time to heal and recover from appendectomy surgery. Regardless of when he’s able to play, his return would be huge for a 76ers team that’s already stacked with talent in the form of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. In 38 games this season, Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

Meanwhile, in Houston, tonight’s showdown is arguably the biggest game of the season for both the Lakers and the Rockets. With Los Angeles currently in a 2-0 lead, one more win would effectively decide the series. This fact is not lost on sharpshooting guard Austin Reaves, who is determined to return to action as quickly as possible. While the 27-year-old guard hasn’t played since April 2nd (in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder), the latest update from Charania confirms that we can expect him back in the lineup as soon as tonight after being listed as questionable.

“Austin Reaves is on his way; he’s getting closer to coming back from a Grade 2 oblique injury,” Shams said. “My understanding is that Austin Reaves is trying to play in Game 3 tonight. If not Game 3, then Game 4. He’s started on-court work the past several days, and he’s progressed through it. There’s been no setbacks, and when you think about the timeline that Austin Reaves had earlier this month, 4-6 weeks, he definitely has a chance to beat that by a hair.”

The Lakers are already without Slovenian-born Luka Doncic, who is still in recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Somehow, without either Doncic or Reaves, the Lakers have taken a commanding lead in the series, but it has only put more pressure on their stars to return. In Austin’s case, his scoring (23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting this season) has been vital to his team’s offense, and he’s been working hard to expedite his recovery.

On the other side, Kevin Durant’s health is another major storyline in the series. The two-time champion missed Game 1 after banging knees with a teammate in practice, and the Rockets have been trying to recover ever since. To make matters worse, he sprained his ankle in Game 2, in the final stretch of the game. He’s still likely to play (listed as questionable), but it only adds to a growing list of concerns for the Rockets.

“I’m told he suffered a sprained ankle with just over seven minutes left in Game 2,” Shams reported. He had some swelling in that ankle on Thursday. That swelling has gone down today. He is hopeful, and he’s gonna try to play, as the Lakers are up 2-0 in this series.”

We saw how bad the Rockets’ offense looked in Game 1, and it’s a reminder of just how important Durant is to their success. Even at 37, the 6’11” forward averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting and 41.3% shooting from three this season. If he’s anything less than 100% in Game 3, or at any other point in the series, it could have major implications for the final results.

Of course, that’s not to mention the situation on the other side of the bracket. With the Spurs headed to Portland, all eyes are on young center Victor Wembanyama as he continues his recovery from a concussion. He might feel fine, but the NBA has strict guidelines that he must meet before he’ll be allowed back on the floor.

“I’m told Victor Wembanyama participated in shootaround this morning in Portland,” said Shams on Victor. “This is literally just going to come down to whether Wemby can clear concussion protocol in time. It’s been just over 66 hours since he entered concussion protocol, but there are strict guidelines. He has to pass neurological exams, and he’s got to exert himself physically. He’s taken positive steps, he’s checking boxes, but the reality is that if he’s traveling with the team, it means she either wants to play in Game 3 or Game 4.”

Ultimately, only time will tell with Victor, but the Spurs have to be relieved it’s not something more serious. Head injuries can be ugly, and the moment of impact did not look good, as it ended with the Frenchman heading straight to the locker room. Nevertheless, he seems desperate to return, and his presence could swing momentum back in the Spurs’ favor.

With so many injuries across both sides of the bracket, the biggest factor of success this postseason may just be availability. So far, nearly every series has been competitive, and it’s a true toss-up as to which teams will advance to the Semifinals. The good news is, with some key stars set to play again, we’ll get a chance to see some of these teams at full strength, and it will tell us a lot about who the true contenders are this season.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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