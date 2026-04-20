Doctor Gives Input On Kevin Durant’s Injury Following Latest Game 2 Update On Rockets Star

The NBA's injury insider, Dr. Evan Jeffries, gives his opinion on Kevin Durant's injury following the latest update on the Rockets star's status for Game 2.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Kevin Durant (center) watch during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Kevin Durant (center) watch during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rockets are set to face the Lakers for Game 2 of their first-round series. After losing Game 1 without Kevin Durant, who was sidelined with a right knee contusion, the Rockets are optimistic about their star player’s return to action. But fans may not want to count their chickens before the eggs hatch.

Dr Evan Jeffries, the NBA and the NFL’s ‘injury insider’, reviewed the latest update on Kevin Durant and gave his opinion with a potential alternative assessment of his situation.

“Contact directly with the tendon can cause a bruise, but it can also cause an ‘acute tendonitis.’ This can cause pain, swelling, and a lack of range of motion,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant’s status is still day-to-day. The NBA insider appeared on ESPN and gave the latest intel on Durant’s injury.

“Durant’s status for Game 2 is up in the air,” he said. “My understanding is that Kevin Durant is dealing with a deep patellar bruise in his right tendon that he suffered last Wednesday during a practice drill where he was chasing a loose ball and collided with a teammate.”

“And that has since caused swelling, pain, and he has lost a range of motion in the leg as well. And for Kevin Durant to miss a playoff game, that speaks to the severity of the injury itself, and the Rockets remain optimistic that Kevin Durant is going to be able to return as soon as Game 2.”

“But it remains to be seen, depending on how that knee and that leg respond to this deep bruise in the patellar tendon,” concluded Charania.

Durant was seen putting shots up in practice with some sort of tape on his knee. He was reportedly moving much better in practice than he was on the day of Game 1.

 

According to reports, Durant was very frustrated with the injury as he sat and watched the Rockets lose from the sidelines. He also indulged in intense trash-talk with the Lakers’ fans during Game 1. Clearly, he is itching to come back to action.

The 37-year-old Rockets’ star averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.0% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc in a whopping 78 games played this season. Having stayed healthy throughout the regular season, this is a very unfortunate time for his injury.

Durant remains a game-time decision for the Rockets, who will have a mountain to climb if they also end up losing Game 2 to the Lakers without him.

The Rockets’ fans are certainly biting their nails over Durant’s availability to play. It will be very interesting to see what happens in the first-round series, which arguably has the most eyes on it. Game 2 is scheduled for tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 21.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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