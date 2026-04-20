5 Things We Learned As Cavaliers Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead Against Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a convincing 2-0 series lead against the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs thanks to the brilliance of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Nov 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates his three-point basket in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers protected home court and took full control of the series. In a commanding Game 2 performance, Cleveland overwhelmed the Toronto Raptors 115-105, showcasing star power that has put Toronto on the brink.

From the opening tip, the Cavaliers dictated the pace and never truly let the Raptors settle in, leading for nearly the entire game and building a lead that consistently felt out of reach. Now up 2-0, Cleveland heads on the road with all the momentum, and with their stars firing and defense locked in, this series is starting to look like it could slip away from Toronto fast.

Here are the five things we learned after Game 2 as the series shifts to Toronto.

 

1. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden Are Completely Controlling The Series

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have taken full ownership of this matchup, and frankly, Toronto has no answers right now. Mitchell poured in 30 points on 13-23 shooting, attacking from all three levels and dictating tempo whenever Cleveland needed a bucket. Harden wasn’t far behind with 28 points, five steals, and his usual blend of shot creation and playmaking that keeps defenses constantly guessing.

What stands out isn’t just the scoring. Every big possession seems to flow through one of them, and they’re making the right reads almost every time. Whether it’s Mitchell slicing into the paint or Harden manipulating defenders in the pick-and-roll, Cleveland’s offense looks composed, deliberate, and borderline unstoppable when those two are in sync.

 

2. Evan Mobley Is Becoming A Two-Way Superstar In Real Time

Evan Mobley continues to evolve into one of the most impactful two-way players in the league, and this game was another loud statement. He finished with 25 points on an ultra-efficient 11-13 shooting while adding eight rebounds and anchoring the defense with his length and instincts.

Beyond the numbers, Mobley’s presence is warping the game. Toronto is hesitant in the paint because of him, and offensively, he’s picking his spots perfectly – rolling hard, finishing cleanly, and capitalizing on defensive breakdowns. If this version of Mobley sticks, Cleveland’s ceiling rises dramatically.

 

3. Toronto’s Turnover Issues Are Killing Any Chance Of A Comeback

The Toronto Raptors simply can’t survive giving the ball away 22 times in a playoff setting. That’s not just a stat – it’s a death sentence, especially against a team like Cleveland that thrives on turning defense into offense. Those mistakes directly led to easy opportunities and momentum swings the Raptors never recovered from.

What makes it worse is how avoidable many of these turnovers were. Forced passes, sloppy ball-handling, and poor decision-making under pressure have become a pattern through two games. Until Toronto cleans that up, it won’t matter how well they shoot or rebound; the gap will remain.

 

4. Cleveland’s Defense Is Setting The Tone Every Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers are winning this series on both ends, but their defense deserves just as much credit as the offense. They racked up 13 steals, consistently disrupted passing lanes, and made every offensive set feel uncomfortable for Toronto.

It’s a layered defensive effort. Perimeter pressure from guards, rim protection from Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and strong team rotations are all clicking together. The Raptors shot 50.6% from the field, yet never felt in control; that’s how effective Cleveland’s defense has been at forcing tough, late-clock situations.

 

5. Raptors’ Stars Need Help, And Fast

Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett did what they could, combining for 48 points and showing real fight. Barnes, in particular, was aggressive and efficient, while Barrett attacked the rim and contributed across the board. But it simply wasn’t enough.

The problem is the lack of consistent support. Brandon Ingram struggled mightily (3-15), and the backcourt couldn’t generate enough stability to complement the stars. In a playoff series, especially against a team this locked in, you need balance. Right now, Toronto just doesn’t have it, and it’s putting them in a near-impossible 0-2 hole heading forward.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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