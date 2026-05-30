Sneaky Trade Idea Sends Jamal Murray To Raptors, Brings RJ Barrett And Immanuel Quickley To Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are entering one of the most important offseasons of the Nikola Jokic era, and a fascinating trade proposal involving Jamal Murray could offer a fresh path forward.

During an appearance on the Third Apron Podcast with Yossi Gozlan, CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn floated a blockbuster trade idea that would send Murray back to his home country of Canada while giving Denver more depth around Jokic.

The proposed deal would look like this:

Denver Nuggets receive: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors receive: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes

At first glance, the trade feels shocking. Murray has been Jokic’s running mate for nearly a decade and played a massive role in Denver’s 2023 championship run. But for the first time in years, Murray’s name is appearing in legitimate trade discussions.

The Nuggets finished third in the West with a 54-28 record. But they once again fell short in the playoffs, losing in the first round to a Minnesota Timberwolves team that was dealing with multiple injuries. The biggest question is whether Denver would be willing to break apart the Jokic-Murray partnership.

Jokic remains untouchable, but reports have indicated that virtually everyone else on the roster is available as the Nuggets search for ways to maximize the remaining years of the three-time MVP’s prime.

For Toronto, the appeal is obvious. The Raptors finished 46-36 and pushed Cleveland to seven games in the first round before being eliminated. Adding Murray would give them a proven playoff performer and another star alongside Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

The Nuggets Lose Their Core But Gain Flexibility

RJ Barrett would provide a reliable secondary scorer after averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field. He is entering the final year of his contract and will make $29.6 million next season.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. He is entering the second season of his five-year, $162.5 million contract and will make approximately $32.5 million in each of the next three seasons.

Perhaps the most intriguing piece is Murray-Boyles. The young forward averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field during his rookie season. At only $6.6 million next season with two team option years remaining, he could become a valuable rotation player on a cheap contract.

This trade would give Denver significantly more flexibility. For Denver, this trade is about maximizing Nikola Jokic’s championship window through depth and flexibility. Instead of relying on a top-heavy roster built around Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets would add three rotation pieces. Denver would also spread Murray’s massive salary across multiple contributors, creating a deeper and more balanced roster around Jokic.

The Raptors Get A Canadian Star In Jamal Murray

While Murray enjoyed one of the best regular seasons of his career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while earning his first All-Star and All-NBA selections, his playoff production took a significant hit.

Murray averaged 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in the postseason, but shot just 35.7% from the field and 25.2% from three-point range.

The financial commitment is enormous. Murray is entering Year 2 of his four-year, $207 million extension. He will earn $50.1 million next season, followed by $53.8 million in 2027-28 and $57.5 million in 2028-29.

Christian Braun adds a versatile two-way wing who averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists despite injuries limiting him to 44 games. Braun is also about to become significantly more expensive. His new five-year, $125 million extension begins next season, paying him $21.5 million in 2026-27, $23.3 million in 2027-28, $25.0 million in 2028-29, $26.7 million in 2029-30, and $28.4 million in 2030-31.

Holmes remains on a team-friendly rookie contract. The young forward averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range. He will earn $3.3 million next season and has two additional years remaining on his rookie scale contract.

Toronto would receive the best player in the deal and potentially the missing piece for a serious playoff run. Murray is a proven All-Star and former NBA champion. Braun adds a young two-way wing who fits perfectly with Toronto’s defensive identity and long-term timeline. Holmes provides frontcourt depth and developmental upside.

Most importantly, the Raptors would be bringing a Canadian star home, giving the franchise a marketable face while raising its ceiling in the Eastern Conference.

The Deal Might Work Out For Both Teams

This deal is essentially a classic star versus depth trade. The Raptors consolidate talent by turning Barrett, Quickley, and Murray-Boyles into Jamal Murray, giving them another proven star to pair with Barnes and Ingram.

Denver goes in the opposite direction, sacrificing the higher-end talent of Murray in exchange for multiple quality contributors and greater roster flexibility around Jokic.

The trade also helps the Nuggets manage long-term salary concerns while adding younger pieces. Whether Denver would actually move Murray remains uncertain, but the proposal addresses major needs for both franchises and could be one of the most intriguing offseason ideas.