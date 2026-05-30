Leaked Video Refutes Victor Wembanyama Asking Spurs Teammates To Hard Foul OKC Players

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are one win away from their first visit to the NBA Finals in the French star’s young career. Ahead of Game 7 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Thunder, Wembanyama and his teammates were subject to a lot of scrutiny for their overt physicality in the last two games.

A viral clip claimed that at the end of Game 5, Victor Wembanyama asked Mason Plumlee to intentionally “hard foul” Jared McCain. Subsequently, Plumlee received a flagrant foul for shoving the young Thunder guard in the back.

Now, the renowned social media lip reader, LegendZ, has refuted the viral videos that claimed it was Wembanyama who asked Plumlee to intentionally foul McCain.

The video claims that Wembanyama was just encouraging Plumlee, who had not played many significant minutes in the playoffs so far, when the Spurs were down 106-120 and decided to wave the white flag.

“Go have fun,” Wembanyama apparently said, which was virally miscontrued on social media.

In the following sequence, Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo, both of whom came onto the floor during garbage time, turned up the physicality instantly, even though for a short period of time.

After Plumlee elbowed McCain in the back, Hartenstein apparently took exception to the incident and clapped back at the Spurs’ veteran. Biyombo did not take his interference lightly and also got into the matter.

“Don’t f—ing try me,” Biyombo seemed to tell Hartenstein during the subsequent back and forth.

What Victor Wembanyama Really Said To Mason Plumlee👀: “Go have fun!” There was nothing mentioned about “hard fouls,” although Plumlee got McCain with a cheap shot. McCain replied: “Hey, bro!” Biyombo also got into it with Hartenstein and said: “Don’t f*cking try me” pic.twitter.com/JgetAGjuwD — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) May 30, 2026

According to the new leaked video, even Jalen Williams was yelling from the bench to tell McCain to stop bringing the ball up the court and instead to rush to the corner.

Following Game 5, Jared McCain confirmed that when he addressed the media and claimed that Plumlee apparently threatened him for another push during this exchange.

“Yeah, that was crazy. I didn’t expect it, obviously. We were at the free-throw line, and I was like, ‘Why’d you do that, man?’ I’m just asking a question.”

“And he was like, ‘I got another one for you too,’ and I’m like, alright man lemme get to the corner real quick, let’s finish this game out. It’s all in competition, so gotta respect it. But I wasn’t aware, and the team told me after to just get to the corner,” McCain said.

Therefore, in my opinion, even if what the new video claims is true, the Spurs were still doing everything to match the physicality that they saw from the Thunder earlier in the series.

If the criticism comes for physicality, it is deserved for both sides. But with this incident in particular, this video clarifies that Victor Wembanyama is not to blame for Mason Plumlee’s foul on McCain.