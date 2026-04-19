Frustrated Kevin Durant Trash-Talks Lakers Fan On Sidelines After Rockets’ Game 1 Loss [Video]

A viral video on social media shows Kevin Durant clapping back at trash-talk from a Lakers fan after Game 1 of their 2026 NBA playoffs series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (center) watches from the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (center) watches from the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rockets suffered a frustrating 98-107 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of a playoff series that they hoped to sweep away in four games. Majorly, since just hours before the tipoff, the Rockets’ superstar, Kevin Durant, was declared unavailable to play due to a right knee contusion.

Durant sat on the sidelines in street clothes as he witnessed LeBron James nearly put up a triple-double at age 41 to put away his team. Since the game was at the Lakers’ home arena, the fans were ecstatic about James’ performance, and one of them seemingly said something to Durant about it that triggered him.

A video has gone viral of Kevin Durant engaging in an apparently intense back-and-forth with a Lakers fan, who is behind the camera in the footage, yelling at the 37-year-old Rockets star. Durant was clearly not having any of it.

“Get that grown man d— out of your mouth,” Durant yelled. The 37-year-old was simply greeting Travis Scott and other people that he knew on the sidelines before leaving the arena. But the fan’s constant chatter from behind eventually got to the Rockets’ star.

“Keep that d— out of your mouth, you’re [inaudible] yourself,” Durant said. 

 

Clearly, Durant was unhappy that he was missing the action while having to watch LeBron James and Luke Kennard tear his team apart right before his eyes.

LeBron James dropped 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds on 60% shooting efficiency from the field, just two rebounds short of a triple-double. Meanwhile, Luke Kennard led all scorers for the Lakers with 27 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 69.1% shooting efficiency from the floor.

According to the Athletic’s senior NBA writer, Sam Amick, Durant is very frustrated about the timing of this injury and having to miss probably the most crucial game of the season so far due to a collision with his teammate.

“According to several people who watched his routine, his frustration with the brutally timed situation was impossible to miss,” Amick wrote in his report. He also noted that the Rockets’ star “was clearly coming to grips with the fact that he’d have to sit this playoff opener out.”

Durant’s status is currently day-to-day, but the Rockets are optimistic that he will be back in time for Game 2 of the series, and unlike the Lakers with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, they are not at risk of having to play potentially the entire series without their star player.

If the Rockets have to play without Durant in Game 2, they will potentially have a mountain to climb when he returns. They will face the Lakers in Los Angeles for Game 2 on Tuesday, April 21. Houston fans remain on the edge of their seats for an update on their superstar.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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