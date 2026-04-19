Thunder Dismantle Suns Behind Dominant Team Effort; 5 Key Takeaways

The Oklahoma City Thunder reminded everyone why they are the reigning NBA champions after a dominant 119-84 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder reminded all of us why they are the gold standard for NBA teams, overwhelming the Phoenix Suns 119-84 in a game that quickly turned into a blowout. From suffocating defense to relentless ball movement, Oklahoma City controlled every phase, building a lead that ballooned to nearly 40 points.

Despite modest shooting percentages, the Thunder’s dominance came from effort and execution, winning the turnover battle (19-8), points off turnovers (34-2), and fast break points (18-2). Phoenix, meanwhile, never found rhythm offensively, struggling to generate quality looks against OKC’s swarming defense.

 

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Controls The Game Without Needing Efficiency

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again proved why he’s the engine of this team, finishing with 25 points and 7 assists despite shooting just 5-18 from the field. His ability to draw fouls (15-17 from the line) kept the offense flowing even when shots weren’t falling.

More importantly, SGA dictated pace and decision-making, ensuring the Thunder never lost control. His calm presence allowed Oklahoma City to execute consistently, even during stretches where the offense stalled.

 

2. Defense And Turnovers Completely Broke Phoenix

The Thunder’s defense was the story of the night, forcing 19 turnovers while committing just 8 themselves. That translated into a staggering 34-2 advantage in points off turnovers, effectively deciding the game early.

Players like Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso set the tone with relentless on-ball pressure, making life miserable for Phoenix’s guards. The Suns never adjusted, repeatedly giving away possessions that fueled Oklahoma City’s momentum.

 

3. Jalen Williams Was The Perfect Co-Star

Jalen Williams delivered an efficient and impactful performance, scoring 22 points on 9-15 shooting while adding 6 assists and 7 rebounds. His versatility continues to be a massive weapon for Oklahoma City.

Whether attacking closeouts, facilitating offense, or finishing in transition, Williams looked like a complete secondary star. Performances like this elevate the Thunder from a good team to a legitimate contender.

 

4. Phoenix’s Offense Completely Collapses

The Phoenix Suns had no answers offensively, shooting just 34.9% from the field and managing only 84 total points. Outside of Devin Booker (23 points), there was little consistent production.

The lack of ball movement (just 16 assists) and poor shot selection played right into Oklahoma City’s hands. Without offensive cohesion, Phoenix was unable to counter the Thunder’s defensive intensity at any point in the game.

 

5. Depth And Energy Separate Oklahoma City

What stood out most was Oklahoma City’s depth and collective energy. Contributions came from everywhere, including strong minutes from players like Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, and Jaylin Williams.

This wasn’t just a win – it was a statement about identity. The Thunder’s ability to maintain intensity regardless of lineup makes them incredibly dangerous moving forward, especially in a playoff setting where depth and adaptability often decide series.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (center) watches from the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Frustrated Kevin Durant Trash-Talks Lakers Fan On Sidelines After Rockets’ Game 1 Loss [Video]
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like