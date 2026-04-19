5 Things We Learned After Celtics Blow Out 76ers In Game 1

The Boston Celtics sent a loud message heading into the postseason, dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers 123-91 in a game that was never truly competitive. From the opening tip, Bostons set the tone with intensity, defense, and ball-movement.

Behind a balanced attack and suffocating perimeter defense, Boston controlled nearly every statistical category, including shooting efficiency (50% to 39%), assists (31 to 20), and points off turnovers (22 to 3).

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s offense completely collapsed from beyond the arc, shooting just 4-23 (17%). Here are the five things we learned after this blowout result.

1. Jayson Tatum Sets The Tone As Boston’s Engine

Jayson Tatum delivered a commanding all-around performance, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists while controlling the tempo throughout the night. He dictated matchups, created open looks, and consistently punished defensive breakdowns, showing why he remains Boston’s unquestioned centerpiece.

Beyond the numbers, Tatum’s impact came in how effortless he made everything look. Whether initiating offense or cleaning the glass, he was always a step ahead, helping Boston build and maintain a lead that ballooned to as much as 35 points.

2. Boston’s Perimeter Shooting Completely Broke The Game Open

The Celtics’ three-point shooting proved to be the biggest swing factor, as they knocked down 16-44 (36%) from deep compared to Philadelphia’s disastrous 4-23 (17%). Players like Sam Hauser (4-6 from three) provided crucial spacing that stretched the defense beyond its limits.

This shooting disparity forced Philadelphia into constant rotations, opening driving lanes and creating easy scoring opportunities. Once Boston found rhythm from deep, the game quickly spiraled out of reach for the Sixers.

3. Jaylen Brown Provides Elite Secondary Scoring

While Tatum led the charge, Jaylen Brown was equally impactful, pouring in 26 points on an efficient 11-21 shooting night. His ability to attack the rim and finish through contact gave Boston another reliable scoring option whenever the offense stalled.

Brown’s physicality consistently put pressure on Philadelphia’s defense, especially in transition and isolation situations. His presence ensured there was no drop-off when defenses keyed in on Tatum.

4. Philadelphia’s Offense Completely Fell Apart

The Philadelphia 76ers simply had no answers offensively, particularly from long range. Shooting just 17% from three and committing 15 turnovers, they struggled to generate any consistent rhythm against Boston’s disciplined defense.

Even strong individual efforts, like Tyrese Maxey’s 21 points, were overshadowed by inefficient team play. The lack of spacing and ball movement made it far too easy for Boston to load up defensively and force difficult shots.

5. Depth And Ball Movement Make Boston Look Like Contenders

Boston’s depth was on full display, with multiple players contributing across the board. The team recorded 31 assists on 45 made field goals, highlighting their unselfish approach and ability to create high-quality looks.

Contributions from players like Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta showcased just how complete this roster is. When Boston plays this connected on both ends, they look every bit like a championship-caliber team.