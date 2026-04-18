Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron And Kennard Have Huge Games To Take Out Rockets In Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their series with a confident, high-level performance, taking Game 1 over the Houston Rockets behind elite efficiency and veteran control. From the jump, the Lakers dictated pace, executed their offense with precision, and consistently generated quality looks.

Houston’s physicality on the glass kept them hanging around early, but once Los Angeles found its rhythm, the gap in shot-making became impossible to ignore.

This game was defined by balance and decision-making. LeBron James orchestrated everything, picking apart the defense with surgical passing, while Luke Kennard provided the kind of perimeter shooting that completely warps a defense.

Even with 20 turnovers, Los Angeles never felt in danger. Game 1 wasn’t perfect, but it was authoritative. Here’s how each Laker graded out.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT, 38 MIN

LeBron completely controlled the game without forcing his scoring. Thirteen assists tells the story; he dissected Houston’s defense possession after possession, creating easy looks for everyone else. Efficient, composed, and in total command.

Luke Kennard: A+

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 9-13 FG, 5-5 3PT, 4-6 FT, 38 MIN

This was a shooting clinic. Kennard couldn’t miss from deep and made Houston pay for every defensive lapse. His spacing changed the entire dynamic of the game, and he delivered in a big way.

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 8-10 FG, 3-3 FT, 35 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated the interior efficiently, finishing everything around the rim and controlling the glass defensively. He was a steady, reliable presence all night.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 42 MIN

Rui Hachimura played his role well, scoring efficiently and contributing defensively. He didn’t have to do too much, but what he did, he did well.

Marcus Smart: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-8 FT, 34 MIN

Smart impacted the game with his playmaking and defense, but the turnovers and missed shots stand out. Still, his overall presence helped keep things organized.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 18 MIN

Vanderbilt did the dirty work – rebounding, defending, and staying active. Not flashy, but effective.

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 18 MIN

LaRavia filled in the gaps nicely with hustle plays and solid decision-making. A very clean performance.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 2-3 FT, 13 MIN

Limited minutes, modest impact. He provided some rim presence but wasn’t heavily involved.

Bronny James: C

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 4 MIN

Very short stint, didn’t have much opportunity to contribute.