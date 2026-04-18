Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron And Kennard Have Huge Games To Take Out Rockets In Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers rode the brilliance of LeBron James and Luke Kennard to defeat the Houston Rockets 107-98.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their series with a confident, high-level performance, taking Game 1 over the Houston Rockets behind elite efficiency and veteran control. From the jump, the Lakers dictated pace, executed their offense with precision, and consistently generated quality looks.

Houston’s physicality on the glass kept them hanging around early, but once Los Angeles found its rhythm, the gap in shot-making became impossible to ignore.

This game was defined by balance and decision-making. LeBron James orchestrated everything, picking apart the defense with surgical passing, while Luke Kennard provided the kind of perimeter shooting that completely warps a defense.

Even with 20 turnovers, Los Angeles never felt in danger. Game 1 wasn’t perfect, but it was authoritative. Here’s how each Laker graded out.

 

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT, 38 MIN

LeBron completely controlled the game without forcing his scoring. Thirteen assists tells the story; he dissected Houston’s defense possession after possession, creating easy looks for everyone else. Efficient, composed, and in total command.

 

Luke Kennard: A+

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 9-13 FG, 5-5 3PT, 4-6 FT, 38 MIN

This was a shooting clinic. Kennard couldn’t miss from deep and made Houston pay for every defensive lapse. His spacing changed the entire dynamic of the game, and he delivered in a big way.

 

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 8-10 FG, 3-3 FT, 35 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated the interior efficiently, finishing everything around the rim and controlling the glass defensively. He was a steady, reliable presence all night.

 

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 42 MIN

Rui Hachimura played his role well, scoring efficiently and contributing defensively. He didn’t have to do too much, but what he did, he did well.

 

Marcus Smart: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-8 FT, 34 MIN

Smart impacted the game with his playmaking and defense, but the turnovers and missed shots stand out. Still, his overall presence helped keep things organized.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 18 MIN

Vanderbilt did the dirty work – rebounding, defending, and staying active. Not flashy, but effective.

 

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 18 MIN

LaRavia filled in the gaps nicely with hustle plays and solid decision-making. A very clean performance.

 

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 2-3 FT, 13 MIN

Limited minutes, modest impact. He provided some rim presence but wasn’t heavily involved.

 

Bronny James: C

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 4 MIN

Very short stint, didn’t have much opportunity to contribute.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley Predict 2026 NBA Finals Matchup; Neither Has Thunder Making It
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like