LeBron James On How Lakers Pulled Off Stunning Win In Game 1 vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Houston Rockets 107-98 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in this first-round playoff series. Despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves being out, the Lakers led for almost the entire game, and this was impressive as wins go. As for how they pulled it off, LeBron James was asked that very question in his courtside interview postgame.

“You’ve got to be able to keep your composure,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “Playoffs is all about runs, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of obstacles. You’ve got to be able to keep your composure and stay even-keeled. When the game plan is in place, you’ve got to execute that.”

With Kevin Durant missing this game due to a right knee contusion, the Lakers were presented with a golden opportunity to take a 1-0 lead. James has called Game 1 a “feel-out” game in the past, but that wasn’t his approach to this one.

“Yeah, we understand the circumstances that we’re in, so we don’t have time to wait around,” James said. “Especially versus a hard-playing, well-coached team like Houston. So it was a good first test for us. So, I mean, we know the intensity now. So we should be ready again on Tuesday.”

With Durant out, the Lakers shut down that Rockets offense. The visitors went just 35-93 (37.6%) from the field and 11-33 (33.3%) from beyond the arc.

As for the other end, James ensured that the Lakers’ offense was flowing well in Doncic and Reaves’ absence with his playmaking. The 41-year-old had eight assists in the first quarter alone and 10 at halftime.

James finished the night with 19 points (9-15 FG), eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and one block. Before the game, you wondered if the 22-time All-Star was going to focus on getting his teammates involved or trying to score himself. He chose the former option, and was asked here what he saw from that Rockets defense that led to him turning playmaker.

“I mean, I won’t really get into that because I don’t want to give up the game plan or what I see out there,” James said. “It’s a long series. But my guys was able to put themselves in position, and it’s my job to get on the ball in the right possible position to either catch and shoot, catch and finish, catch and drive, make a play. So my teammates are great.”

James’ teammates were certainly great on the night, and Luke Kennard was the pick of the bunch. Kennard had 27 points (9-13 FG), four rebounds, and three assists against the Rockets, and James loved what he saw from the guard.

“Just poised, ready for the moment, and we need everybody to step up, and he stepped up big time,” James said. “I think it was 5-5 in the three-point line. Every shot was timely shots as well, especially in the fourth quarter, and gave us another ball handler. Obviously, we’re missing two of our key ball handlers with Luka and AR out, so it’s great to have him.”

Kennard had nine points in the fourth quarter, and this was just an outstanding performance. Acquiring him from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline is proving to be a masterstroke.

The Lakers have now ensured this series is at least going five games. The more they extend it, the greater the chance that Doncic or Reaves could feature at some point.

Game 2 will be held at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.