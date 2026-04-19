LeBron James On How Lakers Pulled Off Stunning Win In Game 1 vs. Rockets

LeBron James and the Lakers defied the odds against the Rockets.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Houston Rockets 107-98 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in this first-round playoff series. Despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves being out, the Lakers led for almost the entire game, and this was impressive as wins go. As for how they pulled it off, LeBron James was asked that very question in his courtside interview postgame.

“You’ve got to be able to keep your composure,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “Playoffs is all about runs, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of obstacles. You’ve got to be able to keep your composure and stay even-keeled. When the game plan is in place, you’ve got to execute that.”

With Kevin Durant missing this game due to a right knee contusion, the Lakers were presented with a golden opportunity to take a 1-0 lead. James has called Game 1 a “feel-out” game in the past, but that wasn’t his approach to this one.

“Yeah, we understand the circumstances that we’re in, so we don’t have time to wait around,” James said. “Especially versus a hard-playing, well-coached team like Houston. So it was a good first test for us. So, I mean, we know the intensity now. So we should be ready again on Tuesday.”

With Durant out, the Lakers shut down that Rockets offense. The visitors went just 35-93 (37.6%) from the field and 11-33 (33.3%) from beyond the arc.

As for the other end, James ensured that the Lakers’ offense was flowing well in Doncic and Reaves’ absence with his playmaking. The 41-year-old had eight assists in the first quarter alone and 10 at halftime.

James finished the night with 19 points (9-15 FG), eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and one block. Before the game, you wondered if the 22-time All-Star was going to focus on getting his teammates involved or trying to score himself. He chose the former option, and was asked here what he saw from that Rockets defense that led to him turning playmaker.

“I mean, I won’t really get into that because I don’t want to give up the game plan or what I see out there,” James said. “It’s a long series. But my guys was able to put themselves in position, and it’s my job to get on the ball in the right possible position to either catch and shoot, catch and finish, catch and drive, make a play. So my teammates are great.”

James’ teammates were certainly great on the night, and Luke Kennard was the pick of the bunch. Kennard had 27 points (9-13 FG), four rebounds, and three assists against the Rockets, and James loved what he saw from the guard.

“Just poised, ready for the moment, and we need everybody to step up, and he stepped up big time,” James said. “I think it was 5-5 in the three-point line. Every shot was timely shots as well, especially in the fourth quarter, and gave us another ball handler. Obviously, we’re missing two of our key ball handlers with Luka and AR out, so it’s great to have him.”

Kennard had nine points in the fourth quarter, and this was just an outstanding performance. Acquiring him from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline is proving to be a masterstroke.

The Lakers have now ensured this series is at least going five games. The more they extend it, the greater the chance that Doncic or Reaves could feature at some point.

Game 2 will be held at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron And Kennard Have Huge Games To Take Out Rockets In Game 1
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