Kevin Durant Officially Ruled Out For Game 1 Against Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are down two stars for their opening game against the Rockets in the first round, but the latest update regarding veteran forward and 16x All-Star Kevin Durant may have just balanced the scales.

With less than two hours to go before tip-off at the Crypto.com Arena, Rockets coach Ime Udoka revealed that his star, Kevin Durant, would be missing the game with an injury. It’s a major setback for Houston, but Udoka is hopeful that it won’t last long.

“Kevin Durant is out for Game 1, according to Ime Udoka,” wrote ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on X. “Udoka: ‘Hopefully it’s a one-game thing.'”

According to Udoka, the issue is more than just minor pain that’s ailing Durant. His struggle also involves swelling and limited mobility.

“It’s very tender,” said Udoka before tip-off. “It’s tough to bend it in certain ways. There’s not a lot of swelling, but he hit it in a very awkward spot, I guess. If it’s a bumped knee, he could play through that, but it’s right above the knee, the patellar tendon area. Pain tolerance is one thing, but limited movement is more of the cause.”

Durant, 37, was initially listed as questionable for the contest with a right knee contusion. It was a surprising designation, given that Durant was showing no signs or symptoms leading up to the game. He hasn’t played since April 10th, in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves, and it’s unclear where he sustained this latest injury, which could end up costing the Rockets a pivotal playoff game. Nevertheless, the Rockets are taking a safe, cautious approach with Durant, who they will need at full strength for the rest of the postseason.

For the Lakers, this development is a major opportunity. While no one wished Durant harm, his absence has increased their odds of victory tonight. Even though the Rockets were undefeated in four games without the star this season, it’s one less man for the Lakers to worry about, and someone who averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting from the field and 41.3% shooting from three in the regular season. Without a doubt, Kevin is the Rockets’ best scorer and their most reliable source of offense.

Without him in the game, it falls on others to pick up the slack. Young center Alperen Sengun will have to carry a bigger scoring load, and coach Udoka will likely ask more from Amen Thompson, the young shooting guard who averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 53.4% shooting and 21.6% shooting from three this season. Finally, we can look for Jabari Smith Jr. to elevate his game, and it’s an opportunity he’s been savoring for a while as a former third overall draft pick.

Ultimately, the Rockets will try their best to hold on and steal a win on the road, but Durant’s absence complicates things. Even against a Lakers team without its two best players, it will be difficult to adjust, especially in this hostile environment on such short notice. Only with focused, cohesive play can they hope to come out victorious, but the Rockets will not overreact to tonight’s results.

Unlike Doncic and Reaves, Durant’s injury isn’t expected to cost him more than this initial game. So, as much as the Rockets will miss him today, they will have no fear knowing that he’ll likely be back for Game 2. Still, for the Lakers, it offers a glimmer of hope. Without Durant to worry about, securing this win at home suddenly seems a lot more doable, and it would be the ultimate way to start the series. Only time will tell whether the Lakers can capitalize on it.