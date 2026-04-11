Timberwolves Player Ratings: Edwards Leads The Charge To Snap Rockets’ 8-Game Winning Streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves negated Kevin Durant (33 points) and Amen Thompson (41 points) to come away with a huge 136-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves brought real offensive firepower in this one, shooting a blistering 57% from the field and 50% from deep, but still couldn’t quite outlast the Houston Rockets in a high-scoring battle. This game had very little resistance defensively, turning into a back-and-forth showcase of shot-making, mainly from Kevin Durant (33 points) and Amen Thompson (41 points).

While Minnesota’s perimeter efficiency stood out, Houston’s dominance inside ultimately tilted the game. Still, there was plenty to like from the Wolves, especially from their balanced scoring attack and efficient bench production.

 

Anthony Edwards: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 4 TOV, 7-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-6 FT, 27 MIN

Anthony Edwards did what he does best, score, but wasn’t quite as sharp as usual overall. Turnovers hurt, and he didn’t fully take over the game, but his offensive presence was still felt throughout. His clutch three-pointer to seal the deal at the end of the game is what earns him an A.

 

Donte DiVincenzo: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 6-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-6 FT, 29 MIN

DiVincenzo brought energy and shot-making, especially from beyond the arc. While not ultra-efficient, he stayed aggressive and contributed defensively with a couple of blocks.

 

Kyle Anderson: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-5 FT, 33 MIN

Anderson controlled the tempo beautifully, flirting with a triple-double while playing his usual methodical brand of basketball. He picked his spots scoring-wise but really shined as a facilitator, constantly putting teammates in good positions. A steady, composed performance.

 

Joan Beringer: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5-5 FG, 0-0 3PT, 4-4 FT, 26 MIN

Perfect from the field and impactful on both ends, Beringer made the most of every touch. He didn’t force anything and played with great efficiency, adding defensive plays to round out an excellent outing.

 

Jaden McDaniels: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 4 BLK, 8-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 35 MIN

McDaniels was active defensively with four blocks, but his offensive efficiency left something to be desired. He found ways to contribute, but inconsistency as a scorer kept this from being a bigger night.

 

Terrence Shannon Jr.: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 8-13 FG, 5-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Shannon Jr. was electric. He caught fire from deep and gave the Wolves a huge scoring boost off the bench. This was one of those performances where every shot felt like it had a chance to drop.

 

Ayo Dosunmu: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Dosunmu provided scoring punch and solid playmaking off the bench. He stayed under control, made good decisions, and helped keep the offense flowing.

 

Mike Conley: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3-3 FG, 3-3 3PT, 24 MIN

Conley gave the Wolves a huge lift with his efficiency and veteran poise. Perfect shooting from both the field and deep made him a difference-maker in limited minutes.

 

Jaylen Clark: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 12 MIN

Clark didn’t get many opportunities but made a small impact with hustle plays and efficiency in his limited role.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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