Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron James Dominates As Los Angeles Cruise Past Suns

This was never really a contest. The Los Angeles Lakers overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns with defensive intensity and offensive control, turning this game into a one-sided showcase early on before the 101-73 final score. Forcing 24 turnovers and constantly pushing the pace, the Lakers dictated everything – from tempo to shot quality.

At the center of it all was LeBron James, who orchestrated the offense with ease while getting wherever he wanted on the floor. But this wasn’t a one-man show; the Lakers got contributions up and down the roster in a game that felt over long before the final buzzer.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST, 4 STL, 2 TOV, 10-16 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6-9 FT, 32 MIN

LeBron controlled this game like a veteran playing against a scrimmage squad. He picked apart the defense with precision passing, attacked efficiently, and set the tone defensively with four steals. This was a complete performance from The King, especially since he was missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Will we ever see another 41-year-old perform like this again?

Luke Kennard: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-5 FT, 28 MIN

Kennard provided scoring punch and strong perimeter play. His ability to space the floor and create turnovers made him a key piece in the Lakers’ offensive rhythm.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 31 MIN

Rui Hachimura stayed aggressive and efficient, knocking down shots when the defense collapsed on LeBron. He didn’t have to do too much, but what he did, he did well.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-8 FG, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Deandre Ayton held down the paint and finished efficiently when called upon. He didn’t dominate, but he didn’t need to and just needed to provide steady production down low.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

Smart filled the stat sheet and brought his trademark toughness. His playmaking and defense helped keep the second unit organized and disruptive.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 19 MIN

Vanderbilt did what he always does, which is rebound, defend, and bring energy. Not flashy, but effective.

Dalton Knecht: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 4 MIN

Knecht made the most of his brief appearance, knocking down a three and playing with confidence. Quick and effective.

Nick Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Smith Jr. struggled from the field but still managed to contribute a bit at the line and on the glass.

Bronny James: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 13 MIN

Bronny showed flashes but had a couple of turnovers that limited his impact. Still, he looked comfortable and confident in his role.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 31 MIN

A quiet night statistically, but LaRavia still impacted the game defensively with activity and effort. This was more of a glue-guy performance than a scoring one.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT, 12 MIN

Kleber had a limited impact, missing both free throws and not doing much offensively, but he contributed defensively.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 6 MIN

Short stint, minimal impact, but efficient in his limited touches.

Chris Manon: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PT, 1-2 FT, 1 STL, 2 MIN

Very limited run, but he got on the board and added a defensive play.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 2 MIN

Too little playing time to evaluate.