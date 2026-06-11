Knicks Fan Throws Object Toward Victor Wembanyama Outside Spurs Hotel

After a tough loss in Game 3, the New York Knicks pulled off the unthinkable on Wednesday night. By completing a 29-point comeback in Game 4, the Knicks secured a 107-106 victory in the most unlikely of situations, solidifying a 3-1 lead in the series before heading to San Antonio.

The win sent all of New York into a frenzy as Knicks fans celebrated the victory. However, as has become the trend, the unruly mob took to the streets once more, creating havoc wherever they went. While this has become a normal sight in the city, fans may have crossed the line once again.

Several Knicks fans could be seen waiting outside the San Antonio Spurs‘ hotel to jeer at the players after the loss. While the mob was chaotic enough, one fan could be seen throwing an object at Victor Wembanyama while walking off the team bus.

Knicks fans WAITED for the Spurs at their hotel and somebody threw something at Wemby and hit him THIS IS ACTUALLY INSANE MAN WTF

pic.twitter.com/9guYUKJI1z — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 11, 2026

The other players and staff walked by, unfazed by the noise surrounding them. Although Victor Wembanyama also kept his cool, the big man was visibly annoyed by the object being thrown at him, forcing security staff to hold him back.

The energy from a win may be infectious, but such behavior cannot be condoned. Given that such actions could potentially harm a player or other fans in the vicinity, it goes without saying that action needs to be taken.

Knicks Fans Went Overboard After Game 4

The last two games in New York have been exciting. However, they have also been marked by some horrific displays of hooliganism by Knicks fans. From almost setting a Spurs fan on fire on Monday to the rioting around Bryant Park during Game 3, fans have been out of control. Now, after Game 4, things have gone even further.

It is a common sight for the fans to take over the streets of New York after a win. However, a group of fans could be seen standing atop a car and jumping on it while celebrating the victory.



While minorly concerning, this incident still pales in comparison to another occurring at the same time. In a different part of the city, some Knicks fans set off explosives in the streets, inciting chaos and havoc.

Knicks fans are literally on the streets BLOWING THINGS UP

pic.twitter.com/tZJN6gL2K4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 11, 2026

Many justify the actions of Knicks fans by emphasizing how long the city has been waiting for a trophy. While this may be validated to some extent, given that people’s lives are being put at risk, it does not seem reason enough.

With the series moving back to San Antonio for Game 5, there is some expectation that the situation in New York will be marginally less chaotic for the next few days. Unfortunately, this may not last very long.

With the Knicks enjoying a 3-1 lead in the series, they seem well on their way to winning the trophy. Although Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs stand in their way, New York seems to have all the momentum on its side.