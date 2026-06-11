6 Key Takeaways After Knicks Steal A Historical Game 4 From The Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were 12 minutes away from evening the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. They were up by 22 entering the fourth quarter. They had led by as many as 29 points.

Madison Square Garden had gone quiet despite all the celebrities courtside. Victor Wembanyama looked ready to tie the series. Dylan Harper had provided a huge spark off the bench, and the Knicks appeared completely dead. Then everything changed.

The Knicks produced one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history, storming back from a seemingly impossible deficit to stun San Antonio 107-106 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Jalen Brunson delivered another superstar masterpiece with 36 points, OG Anunoby played the game of his life with 33 points, and the Knicks somehow found a way despite leading for just 2% of the game.

For the Spurs, this wasn’t just a loss. It was a collapse that could define this era if they fail to recover.

Here are the six biggest lessons from one of the wildest Finals games ever played.

1. The Spurs Authored One Of The Biggest Collapses In NBA Finals History

This game looked over since San Antonio led virtually from start to finish. They controlled 97% of game time. They built a 29-point advantage behind their hot shooting, disciplined defense, and balanced offense.

Everything suggested a series-changing victory.

The Spurs shot 39.5% from three-point range, made 17 triples, outrebounded New York 42-39, forced 15 Knicks turnovers, and committed only 12 themselves. Teams usually win comfortably when they dominate those categories.

Instead, they completely unraveled.

The offense became stagnant in the fourth quarter because all they could do was jack up three-pointers with hope. The defensive intensity vanished. Possessions turned into isolation basketball. The Knicks sensed hesitation and attacked relentlessly.

Championship teams know how to close, and the Spurs blinked. Now they trail 3-1.

2. OG Anunoby Delivered The Defining Sequence Of The NBA Finals

Forget the box score for a moment. Yes, Anunoby finished with 33 points on 10-15 shooting, knocked down seven of his nine three-point attempts, grabbed four rebounds, and played elite defense.

But his final sequence may become one of the biggest moments in recent Finals history. With San Antonio clinging to a one-point lead in the closing seconds, De’Aaron Fox appeared to have a clear path to the rim for what could have been the dagger, and Anunoby had other ideas.

He rotated over and rejected Fox’s layup attempt at the basket, preserving New York’s chances. Moments later, Jalen Brunson launched a contested three-pointer that bounced off the rim.

He crashed the glass, elevated above everyone, and tipped in the game-winning basket to complete the comeback and send Madison Square Garden into absolute chaos. This had everything: Defense. Hustle. Pride.

Anunoby saved the game but also likely delivered the NBA championship to the Knicks.

3. Jalen Brunson Is Building A Finals Legacy

Without question, Jalen Brunson refused to let the Knicks quit. He finished with 36 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and shot 12-25 from the field while converting 9-11 free throws.

Every time New York needed life, Brunson delivered. He attacked Fox off the dribble. He manipulated pick-and-roll coverage and found teammates time and time again.

Most importantly, he never stopped believing. Plenty of stars would’ve accepted defeat facing a 29-point hole in the NBA Finals.

Brunson kept fighting. Through four games, he’s been the emotional heartbeat of this team, and the Knicks are now one win away from their first championship in decades because of it.

4. Victor Wembanyama’s Numbers Won’t Tell The Full Story

At first glance, Wembanyama looked excellent. He posted 24 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, five offensive rebounds, and remarkably didn’t commit a single turnover.

Most players would celebrate that stat line. But the Spurs needed their franchise superstar to seize control once New York started climbing back into the game.

Instead, Wembanyama attempted just four shots in the fourth quarter. He managed only one assist all night. San Antonio’s offense became increasingly disconnected as their best player drifted away from being the focal point.

Fair or unfair, superstars are judged differently. Wembanyama had the opportunity to deliver the knockout punch, and he couldn’t do it.

5. Dylan Harper Announced Himself On The Biggest Stage

One bright spot for San Antonio was impossible to ignore. Dylan Harper was sensational.

The rookie poured in 21 points on 8-12 shooting, hit three of six from beyond the arc, added four rebounds and three assists, and finished with a team-best plus-12 in 32 minutes. Whenever the Spurs needed offense, Harper answered.

He attacked closeouts without fear. He created his own shot. He looked comfortable in the chaos of a Finals environment that overwhelms many veterans.

Frankly, he looked more composed than several established Spurs stars. The collapse overshadowed his breakout performance.

It shouldn’t, but San Antonio may have discovered another foundational piece capable of helping Wembanyama carry this franchise for years to come.

6. The Knicks Are One Win Away From Immortality

Three wins down and one to go. This team simply refuses to die.

New York didn’t play a perfect game. Karl-Anthony Towns scored only 13 points. Mikal Bridges finished with just seven. Josh Hart attempted only four shots. None of it mattered because their resilience carried them.

The Knicks shot 46.9% from three-point range. They scored 24 points off Spurs turnovers compared to San Antonio’s 11. Jose Alvarado provided energy. Towns battled inside despite foul trouble. Everyone contributed in some fashion.

Most importantly, they now hold a 3-1 lead. History says the championship is within reach.

But after witnessing a 29-point comeback and one of the most stunning Finals finishes imaginable, nobody should assume this series is over.

The Spurs have spent all season responding to adversity. Now comes their greatest test yet.

Can they make history of their own, or did OG Anunoby’s block and tip-in become the moment the Knicks finally captured the NBA title? We think it’s the latter.