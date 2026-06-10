Victor Wembanyama Trash-Talks Mitchell Robinson After Dirty Elbow Shot To His Head In Game 4

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hit the ground running against the Knicks in Game 4 as they desperately tried to even the series tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Following Victor Wembanyama’s shove on Jalen Brunson in Game 3, the NBA world wanted the Knicks to get their revenge on the Spurs All-Star, and Mitchell Robinson obliged their request.

Early in the first quarter, Victor Wembanyama began trash-talking to Mitchell Robinson after scoring on him in the post.

“I’m in your head,” he said as he pointed to his ear after scoring on Robinson. Moments later, Robinson came back running down the court and elbowed Victor Wembanyama in the face. The 7’5 French star collapsed to the ground but was still fired up as he knew this was clearly a frustration play from the Knicks center.

“I’m in your head, boy!” Wembanyama yelled while clapping on the floor as the officials decided to review the play. Robinson was eventually assessed a flagrant foul 1 for his actions and was soon subbed out of the game.

Mitchell Robinson flagrant vs. Wemby 😳 “I’m in your head, boy.” —Wemby pic.twitter.com/XoXEjHs6k0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

NBA fans saw this exchange as it immediately went viral on social media. The neutral fans and the fans of the Spurs were fired up to see this sequence, while the Knicks fans felt Wembanyama had it coming to him.

“Wemby turning a flagrant into a throne moment, King behavior already!”

“‘I’m in your head, boy’ is a wild thing to be able to say, accurately, at 22, in a finals game you’re winning by 19.”

“Mitch understood the assignment, though.”

“Wemby got what he deserved.”

“Oh, but what Wemby did to Brunson on Monday was totally fair?”

“Love seeing the trash that is New York falling apart and crashing out! 😆”

Several such reactions flooded the internet, as even the crowd cheered the play in the arena.

However, Wembanyama and the Spurs soon shut them down. With a 41-22 start in the first quarter, the Spurs managed to build a 27-point lead by halftime (76-49) as Madison Square Garden went silent.

The Spurs dominated the Knicks on both ends of the floor in the first half and recorded the most three-point shots made in a single half of the NBA Finals (14 made threes).

Wembanyama had 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in the first half, going 6-11 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc in the first half alone.

Amid all the unrest and pressure created on the Knicks, they seem to have folded at home tonight. Missing free throws, open looks, and easy shots that they usually make, summarized the entire first half for New York.

Although unlikely, I would not put it past the Knicks to try to make a comeback from this position. They have previously also proven their resilience in these playoffs when they came back from a 22-point hole in the last seven minutes against the Cavaliers. But unfortunately, they did not have the same caliber of threat inside the paint on both ends of the floor like Victor Wembanyama.