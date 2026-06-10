Victor Wembanyama Trash-Talks Mitchell Robinson After Dirty Elbow Shot To His Head In Game 4

Victor Wembanyama trash-talks Mitchell Robinson after he gets elbowed in the face by the frustrated Knicks center at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hit the ground running against the Knicks in Game 4 as they desperately tried to even the series tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Following Victor Wembanyama’s shove on Jalen Brunson in Game 3, the NBA world wanted the Knicks to get their revenge on the Spurs All-Star, and Mitchell Robinson obliged their request.

Early in the first quarter, Victor Wembanyama began trash-talking to Mitchell Robinson after scoring on him in the post.

“I’m in your head,” he said as he pointed to his ear after scoring on Robinson. Moments later, Robinson came back running down the court and elbowed Victor Wembanyama in the face. The 7’5 French star collapsed to the ground but was still fired up as he knew this was clearly a frustration play from the Knicks center.

“I’m in your head, boy!” Wembanyama yelled while clapping on the floor as the officials decided to review the play. Robinson was eventually assessed a flagrant foul 1 for his actions and was soon subbed out of the game.

 

NBA fans saw this exchange as it immediately went viral on social media. The neutral fans and the fans of the Spurs were fired up to see this sequence, while the Knicks fans felt Wembanyama had it coming to him.

“Wemby turning a flagrant into a throne moment, King behavior already!”

“‘I’m in your head, boy’ is a wild thing to be able to say, accurately, at 22, in a finals game you’re winning by 19.”

“Mitch understood the assignment, though.”

“Wemby got what he deserved.”

“Oh, but what Wemby did to Brunson on Monday was totally fair?”

“Love seeing the trash that is New York falling apart and crashing out! 😆”

Several such reactions flooded the internet, as even the crowd cheered the play in the arena.

However, Wembanyama and the Spurs soon shut them down. With a 41-22 start in the first quarter, the Spurs managed to build a 27-point lead by halftime (76-49) as Madison Square Garden went silent.

The Spurs dominated the Knicks on both ends of the floor in the first half and recorded the most three-point shots made in a single half of the NBA Finals (14 made threes).

Wembanyama had 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in the first half, going 6-11 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc in the first half alone.

Amid all the unrest and pressure created on the Knicks, they seem to have folded at home tonight. Missing free throws, open looks, and easy shots that they usually make, summarized the entire first half for New York.

Although unlikely, I would not put it past the Knicks to try to make a comeback from this position. They have previously also proven their resilience in these playoffs when they came back from a 22-point hole in the last seven minutes against the Cavaliers. But unfortunately, they did not have the same caliber of threat inside the paint on both ends of the floor like Victor Wembanyama.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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