Stephen A. Smith Blasts ‘Narcissistic’ Donald Trump Over Planned NBA Finals Appearance

The New York Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973, but according to Stephen A. Smith, President Donald Trump has become an unwanted storyline ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith strongly criticized Trump’s planned attendance at Madison Square Garden, arguing that the security measures and logistical complications surrounding a presidential visit could disrupt one of the biggest nights in recent New York sports history.

“This is strictly a basketball segment. This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game. I would say the same thing if it were Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton. I don’t give a damn if we went back to Reagan.”

“This is not a football stadium somewhere in Texas where you have a whole bunch of outlays and all of this. This is the Garden. This is Midtown Manhattan. Do you have any idea what the congestion is going to be like in New York City?”

The criticism comes as Madison Square Garden prepares for its first NBA Finals game since 1999. The Knicks return home with a commanding 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs after road victories of 105-95 and 105-104, fueled by the brilliant play of Jalen Brunson and the dominant two-way impact of Karl-Anthony Towns.

The excitement around New York has reached unprecedented levels. Ticket prices have skyrocketed, with the cheapest reported seats exceeding $11,400. Thousands of fans have flooded the streets after victories throughout the postseason, creating scenes that have gone viral across social media.

However, Trump’s attendance has brought major security changes. The Secret Service and NYPD have implemented TSA-style screenings, a strict no-bag policy, and significant street closures around Madison Square Garden. Traditional fan watch parties outside the arena have also been canceled.

Those restrictions have frustrated many fans who waited decades for this moment.

Smith even suggested he would hold Trump responsible if the Knicks lose Game 3.

“I get off my radio show and see New York City coming together and descending upon the visitors trying to bring home a championship. And I’m going to close by saying this. If they lose tonight, I’m looking right at him. I’m saying it. This is just me. I’m blaming him. I’m blaming the President of the United States of America.”

“If the New York Knicks lose tonight, it is selfish. There is no reason for any president, any president, because of the congestion and the security measures that have to be invoked in order to ensure his safety. There is no president that should be showing up to a game like tonight in New York City. Nobody. If it were Obama, I’d say the same damn thing. This is not the place for the president to be coming. He knows it. He just doesn’t care.”

The concerns are not entirely unfounded. Large sports celebrations have occasionally turned chaotic throughout history. New York has already experienced several unruly scenes during this playoff run, with arrests made after some celebrations spilled into the streets.

Recent sports celebrations around the world have also shown how quickly massive crowds can become dangerous. The 2025 Bengaluru IPL title celebration ended tragically after crowd surges contributed to 11 deaths. Argentina’s 2022 World Cup parade had to be abandoned after fans overwhelmed security measures, while the 2000 championship celebrations in Los Angeles have previously devolved into riots and mass arrests.

Meanwhile, Knicks fans remain fully focused on basketball. Over the weekend, hundreds gathered outside the Spurs’ team hotel to heckle Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio roster.

For New York, the goal is simple. The city wants the spotlight on the Knicks, not politics.

Whether Trump’s presence becomes a footnote or a major talking point will likely depend on what happens when the ball goes up at Madison Square Garden. If the Knicks win and move within one victory of a championship, the controversy may quickly disappear. If they lose, Stephen A. Smith has already made it clear who he’ll be pointing at.