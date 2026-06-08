Knicks Fan Taunts Victor Wembanyama And Spurs: “It’s Gonna Be Out Of Here In Two Days”

The excitement surrounding the 2026 NBA Finals has officially reached another level in New York City. For the first time in the 21st century, the NBA Finals are returning to Madison Square Garden, and Knicks fans are making sure the San Antonio Spurs feel every bit of the pressure before Game 3.

With New York holding a commanding 2-0 series lead after victories of 105-95 and 105-104 in San Antonio, fans gathered outside the Spurs’ team hotel on Sunday and delivered a loud welcome to Victor Wembanyama and company.

As players exited the hotel and boarded the team bus, hundreds of Knicks fans lined the streets, booing and heckling the Western Conference champions. Wembanyama received the loudest reaction of all.

One fan shouted, “Keep the bus running!” toward the Spurs before another directed a message at the franchise superstar.

“It’s gonna be out of here in two days!”

Another fan yelled, “Get ready to go golfing, buddy!” as Wembanyama made his way toward the bus.

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The scenes highlighted the growing belief among Knicks fans that their team is on the verge of ending a championship drought that dates back to 1973.

The atmosphere around Madison Square Garden has been unlike anything the city has seen in decades. Ticket prices have exploded, with reports suggesting the cheapest entry for Game 3 exceeds $11,400. Fans have packed streets around the arena throughout the postseason, turning every Knicks victory into a citywide celebration.

Game 3, however, comes with additional complications.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the game, prompting heightened security measures coordinated by the Secret Service and NYPD. Officials announced a strict no-bag policy, TSA-style screenings, and the cancellation of the traditional watch party outside Madison Square Garden. The decision has frustrated many fans, but it has done little to slow the enthusiasm surrounding the Knicks’ Finals run.

On the court, New York has largely controlled the series.

Jalen Brunson has continued his brilliant postseason play, while Karl-Anthony Towns has emerged as one of the biggest difference-makers in the matchup. Towns recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 before following it up with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2. His defensive work against Wembanyama has also become one of the biggest storylines of the Finals.

Wembanyama has produced solid counting numbers despite the losses. He scored 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in Game 1 but struggled with efficiency, shooting just 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-9 from three-point range. He responded with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in Game 2, although a costly late turnover and foul on Brunson helped seal another Spurs defeat.

Despite facing a daunting 0-2 deficit, Wembanyama remains confident.

“This is what I’m built for,” the Spurs superstar recently said when discussing the pressure of the NBA Finals. Now he faces perhaps the toughest environment of his young career.

Madison Square Garden is ready, and the Knicks fans are ready. And if the crowd outside the Spurs’ hotel was any indication, New York fully believes this series could be over sooner rather than later.