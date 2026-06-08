4 Potential Landing Spots For Nikola Vucevic In Free Agency

Although the NBA playoffs are still underway, many teams have already turned their gaze toward the next season. With an opportunity to make roster improvements, several teams may view the offseason favorably once the free agency window opens.

Every year, several players find themselves on the free agency market after their contracts come to an end. Needless to say, this year will be no different. However, an update on the talent pool may garner more attention from teams, as NBA insider Marc Stein reported that veteran big man Nikola Vucevic is likely to leave the Boston Celtics this summer. He wrote:

“Former All-Star center Nikola Vučević is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer after a fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston Celtic in the spring.”

“He’ll be 36 in October but figures to draw some interest on the open market, given that there is generally always a clamor for floor-spacing big men.”

As a reliable big man with a versatile offensive skill set, Vucevic brings a unique blend of talent and experience to the table. Although he was only traded to the Boston Celtics ahead of the trade deadline, Nikola Vucevic was on the radar for several teams last offseason, too.

While his hand injury in March limited his impact with the Celtics, with averages of 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 49.3% shooting from the field and 36.9% shooting from three-point range during the regular season, Vucevic is more than capable of adding value to whichever team he joins.

Many teams will be vying for Nikola Vucevic on the open market. But when considering how he can impact the game, we explore four teams that could be considered the best landing spots for the veteran big man.

Detroit Pistons

At first glance, the Detroit Pistons may come across as a strange pick for a player like Nikola Vucevic. But given the team’s requirements, especially after crashing out of the playoffs in the second round, adding a player like Vucevic may be exactly what they need.

Currently, the Pistons boast a talented big man rotation, with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart anchoring the frontcourt. While both of these players are terrific rebounders and defenders, they haven’t necessarily been the most reliable offensive threats.

One of the key adjustments Detroit must make this summer is reinforcing its offense to support Cade Cunningham. While this could likely involve trading for another star-caliber scorer, signing a free agent big man with offensive upside could be equally worthwhile.

The Pistons’ current cap situation puts them in a favorable position to make such signings. Although Duren’s extension is likely to eat into all of their remaining space, they could still enjoy some flexibility to offer Nikola Vucevic a new contract before going over the first apron.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Like the Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder may also seem like a strange pick for Nikola Vucevic. However, after seeing how Chet Holmgren was outplayed in the NBA Finals, it is evident that the Thunder need reinforcements.

For the most part, Oklahoma would still be fine with Isaiah Hartenstein in the lineup. But given that Hartenstein’s $28.5 million team option doesn’t necessarily solve OKC’s current cap crisis, the Thunder may be forced to part ways with the big man.

In such an event, the Thunder will see a considerable amount coming off the books. However, with the need for reinforcements remaining unanswered, OKC could consider approaching Nikola Vucevic to support Holmgren in the frontcourt.

Vucevic’s size and toughness could be critical in absorbing contact for Holmgren. Given how Karl-Anthony Towns has played against Victor Wembanyama in this year’s NBA Finals, the Thunder could consider following the same model by acquiring a strong, versatile big man to create matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Los Angeles Lakers

Unlike the first two teams on this list, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be an obvious landing spot for Nikola Vucevic this summer. With the Lakers looking to upgrade their frontcourt, acquiring a versatile, floor-spacing big man like Vucevic perfectly aligns with the team’s plans.

The Purple and Gold face a dire need to strengthen their big man rotation. Despite Deandre Ayton‘s potential, the center failed to display consistency over the season. Vucevic doesn’t necessarily promise this, but there is a better understanding of what he can offer, especially at this stage in his career.

Vucevic has proven himself as a solid offensive player in pick-and-roll as well as pick-and-pop sets. While he doesn’t inspire much as a lob threat, should the Lakers choose to bring him off the bench to boost the scoring, L.A. may get real value in limited minutes.

The Lakers are also a more realistic destination than the others because of the ample cap space going into the offseason. With nearly $60 million at their disposal, the Purple and Gold find themselves in a favorable position if they are to enter a bidding war for Vucevic.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The final team that could emerge as a potential landing spot for Nikola Vucevic this offseason could be the Minnesota Timberwolves. In theory, the Timberwolves’ frontcourt rotation also seems quite solid, comprising Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid. However, with rumors suggesting that all three could be on the trade block, Minnesota could look at making some big changes.

Should the Timberwolves get rid of either Reid or Gobert, pursuing Nikola Vucevic in free agency may prove fruitful. As a capable offensive player with three-level scoring ability, Vucevic offers flexibility in the frontcourt that could come in handy for Minnesota next season.

If Reid is traded, Nikola Vucevic comfortably steps in for the big man, safely compensating for his offensive production. If Gobert is moved, Vucevic may not make up defensively, but his ability to space the floor may give Randle and Anthony Edwards more freedom offensively.

More importantly, the Wolves have shown a keen interest in developing Joan Beringer into a key rotation piece. By bringing in a seasoned veteran like Vucevic, Minnesota would add a solid role model to accelerate the budding big man’s growth.

What Seems Ideal For Nikola Vucevic?

At 36, Nikola Vucevic has played 15 seasons in the NBA. In this time, Vucevic has been named an All-Star twice and has been to the playoffs a total of five times. In light of his experiences, only five postseason runs are quite low. When additionally factoring in that none of these runs have seen him make it out of the first round, it is even more disappointing.

Thus, with the window closing fast, it would seem reasonable for Vucevic to want to join a title contender with a legitimate shot at winning the championship. While all of the aforementioned teams could have a fair shout next season, none may seem as assuring as the Thunder.

After winning the title in 2025, OKC was poised to repeat this year. Having notched the best record in the NBA, Oklahoma was primed for another trip to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, a Western Conference Finals matchup against the Spurs shattered their aspirations.

With the addition of Vucevic, the Thunder could add the necessary experience and depth that could see them over the top. Though it may leave them marginally vulnerable on defense, the two-time All-Star’s offensive upside could be a huge boost.

As promising as this is, OKC may not have enough flexibility to win a bidding war for Vucevic. Given that he earned roughly $21.5 million in his last contract, he may be looking for a new contract in the same range. While most teams may not be willing to offer this, if he is willing to take a haircut to improve his chances of winning a title, the Thunder may be the ideal destination.