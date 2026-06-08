NBA Fans In Awe After LeBron James Pulls Off Impressive Birdie On A Difficult Chip Shot

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is primarily known for his exploits on the basketball court. Having broken several records over the course of his NBA career, James is even considered one of the greatest the game has ever seen. But now, the 41-year-old seems to be expanding his horizons further.

In recent years, LeBron James has developed a fondness for golf, a common pastime for many professional athletes. Although James is known for being immensely talented at sports, golf hasn’t necessarily been a strong suit. That is, of course, until now.

In a recent Instagram story, James could be seen practicing some strokes before attempting a rather difficult shot over a bunker. Eventually, James shocked many by recording a birdie on a challenging chip shot.

LeBron James’ enthusiasm after making the shot is understandable, but fans on social media were stunned by his improvement. With several making a note of it, here are some of the best fan reactions to the clip on X.

“LeBron going pro in golf after his NBA career,” one user commented.

“LeBron is literally good at everything at this point,” added another.

“He’s gonna take over golf,” said one fan, adding a goat emoji at the end.

“He and Steph are about to have a second prime in golf,” noted one user.

“Didn’t know LeBron had game like that,” said one fan, impressed with James’ skills.

“He’s hooked now. Great chip in,” noted another.

“Retirement will fit him,” joked another.

“If only he performed like this against OKC,” trolled one user.

“20 plus years watching this guy wasting time crying in basketball, and he should have been golfing,” observed another sarcastically.

“LeBron might single-handedly double the viewership of the sport of golf when he retires,” acknowledged another fan.

LeBron James’ steady improvement at golf has been a sight to see. Although the superstar was forced to cancel golf matches during the regular season because of the Lakers’ condition, it is evident that James is making the most of his free time in the offseason.

This summer will be crucial for James, primarily as it could dictate his future in the NBA. As a free agent, James has complete control over deciding where he wants to play next. However, given that he is coming off his 23rd NBA season, there is an equally valid argument for James to hang up his boots.

At the moment, all rumors point to the possibility of LeBron James leaving L.A. With the Golden State Warriors emerging as suitors, rumors have highlighted the likelihood of James signing a short-term deal to partner up with Stephen Curry in the Bay Area to contend for another title.

With reports suggesting that Curry plans to meet up with James, the rumors have only heated up further. When also considering how proficient Curry is at golf, there is no reason to believe the two couldn’t discuss the future over a game this summer.